Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2025) - Americore Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMCO) (FSE: 5GP0) (OTCQB: AMCOF) ("Americore" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an amendment to the acquisition agreement originally announced on November 24, 2025 with Nevada Hills Gold LLC (the "Vendor") regarding the proposed acquisition of certain mineral claims located in Nevada, USA.

Pursuant to the amended terms, the new consideration payable by the Company for 100% of the Vendor's right, title, and interest in the claims shall be as follows:

US$100,000 cash payment and issuance of 250,000 common shares of Americore, payable on TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") approval of the transaction; and

US$100,000 cash payment and issuance of 250,000 common shares of Americore, payable 15 months following Exchange approval of the transaction.

The claims will now be subject to a 0.5% Net Smelter Return royalty (NSR) retained by the Vendor, payable on any future mineral production from the project.

The Vendor's 0.5% NSR royalty may be subject to partial or full buy-back rights by the Company on terms to be negotiated in the future, and as permitted under Exchange policies.

All securities issued under the amended agreement will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws and Exchange policies. The transaction remains non-arm's length as defined under Exchange policies. No finder's fees are payable in connection with the transaction.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary conditions, including but not limited to, the approval of the Exchange. The Company cautions that there can be no assurance that the acquisition will be completed as proposed, or at all.

The amended agreement does not otherwise alter the previously disclosed material terms of the transaction, including the nature of the assets subject to acquisition. The Company considers the transaction to be a strategic, growth-focused addition to its Nevada mineral portfolio.

ABOUT AMERICORE RESOURCES CORP.

Americore Resources is focused on advancing the Trinity Silver Project in Nevada, a past-producing silver asset with significant expansion potential. Americore is led by an experienced team with a proven track record of exploration discovery, resource development, and value creation in North American mining jurisdictions.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding AMERICORE's intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits AMERICORE will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements' current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including AMERICORE's inability to identify transactions having satisfactory terms or at all and the results of exploration or review of properties that AMERICORE does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and AMERICORE assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

