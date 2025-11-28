Ratos AB: Johan Ekener new CEO of KVD

Johan Ekener is appointed new CEO of KVD and assumes the position November 28. He succeeds Jan Krepp who will leave KVD with this change.

Johan Ekener has held several operational and strategic roles in a number of companies within the Ratos Group.

"Johan Ekener brings a proven strategic expertise, a strong drive for profitability, and a clear focus on strengthening the company's market position. He brings strong leadership skills, marked by a structured approach and a focus on robust processes, qualities that are essential for driving KVD's next phase of growth and development. Ratos would like to extend a sincere thank you to Jan Krepp, who during his just over three years as CEO has carried out a successful restructuring process that has significantly improved the profitability in both Kvdbil and Forsbergs Fritidscenter. I wish him the best for the future," says Jacob Landén, Chairman of the Board of KVD.

"I am very proud to take on the role as CEO for KVD, Sweden's largest online marketplace offering valuation and broker services for second-hand vehicles. The company is entering a new phase, and I am looking forward to the opportunities it will bring for all stakeholders: customers, partners, employees and owners," says Johan Ekener.

About KVD

KVD consists of Kvdbil, Sweden's largest digital used vehicle broker and Forsbergs Fritidscenter, Sweden's largest mobile home retail. Each year, more than 23,000 used cars and 800 mobile homes are sold through KVD. KVD has approximately 250 employees, sales are SEK 1,600m in the rolling 12-month period ending October 2025. Ratos owns 100% of the company. www.kvd.se

For more information, please contact:

Katarina Grönwall, VP Communications & Sustainability

+46 70 300 35 38, katarina.gronwall@ratos.com

About Ratos

Ratos is a Swedish publicly listed business group consisting of 14 companies across three business areas: Construction & Services, Industry and Consumer. The Group operates mainly in the Nordic region, with net sales of SEK 32 billion and an adjusted EBITA of SEK 2.3 billion in 2024, and with a total workforce of around 10,900 employees. Ratos is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

We have a distinct corporate culture and strategy - everything we do is based on our core values: Simplicity, Speed in Execution and It's All About People. We enable independent subsidiaries to excel by being part of something larger.

Image Attachments

Johan Ekener