Ratos AB: Are Ellingsve new CEO for Plantasjen Group

Are Ellingsve is appointed new CEO for Plantasjen Group, with the position commencing April 1, 2026. He succeeds the current CEO, Jesper Lien, who will leave the company as of December 31, 2025. During the period from January through March 2026, the current CFO, Nils Eriksson, will serve as acting CEO.

Are Ellingsve is an experienced leader within retail, with a solid operational and commercial background from companies such as Procter & Gamble, REMA 1000, and most recently six years as Managing Director for the Norwegian building materials retailer XL-Bygg, part of the building and paint trade group Mestergruppen.

"Are has a proven track record of driving growth and profitability and is well suited, together with the rest of the team, to further strengthen Plantasjen's market position. With his strategic drive, I am confident that Are is the right person to continue executing our long-term plan for the company. At the same time, we would like to extend our sincere thanks to Jesper Lien, who has ensured that Plantasjen, is on solid financial footing with excellent conditions to continued development," says Katarina Grönwall, Chairman of Plantasjen Group.

"I am extremely proud to take on the role as CEO of Plantasjen Group. To me, it feels both exciting and meaningful to help more people create greener homes and environments. Together with the dedicated team, I look forward to developing the value proposition - and to building on Plantasjen's unique position in the Nordics," says Are Ellingsve.

"It has been six very exciting years at Plantasjen Group, and I wish my colleagues in Norway and Sweden all the best going forward. I look forward to starting a new chapter on January 1 and fulfilling a long-held dream through a new initiative outside the company," says Jesper Lien.

About Plantasjen Group

Plantasjen is the Nordic region's leading chain for plants, flowers, and related products. The chain offers the largest selection of plants and gardening products for both indoor and outdoor use. In addition, Plantasjen sells garden furniture and other products for outdoor living. In total, Plantasjen operates 90 stores in Norway and Sweden. Ratos owns 99.5 percent of the company.

www.plantasjen.no www.plantagen.se

For more information, please contact:

Katarina Grönwall, VP Communications & Sustainability

+46 70 300 35 38, katarina.gronwall@ratos.com

About Ratos

Ratos is a Swedish publicly listed business group consisting of 14 companies across three business areas: Construction & Services, Industry and Consumer. The Group operates mainly in the Nordic region, with net sales of SEK 32 billion and an adjusted EBITA of SEK 2.3 billion in 2024, and with a total workforce of around 10,900 employees. Ratos is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

We have a distinct corporate culture and strategy - everything we do is based on our core values: Simplicity, Speed in Execution and It's All About People. We enable independent subsidiaries to excel by being part of something larger.

Image Attachments

Are Ellingsve