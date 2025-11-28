Framery Group Oyj: Framery Group Plc's offering has been oversubscribed, and the subscription periods will be discontinued

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR THE UNITED STATES, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Framery Group Plc | Stock Exchange Release | November 28, 2025 at 09:00:00 EET

Framery Group Plc ("Framery" or the "Company") announced on 24 November 2025 that it is applying for its shares to be listed on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") and commences an offering (the "Offering"). The Offering consists of (i) a public offering to private individuals and entities in Finland (the "Public Share Sale"), (ii) an institutional offering to institutional investors in Finland and, in accordance with applicable laws, internationally (the "Institutional Share Sale") and (iii) a personnel offering to the Company's and its subsidiaries' personnel in Finland (the "Personnel Offering"). The subscription periods for the Offering commenced on 25 November 2025 at 10:00 a.m. EET.

The Public Share Sale, Institutional Share Sale and Personnel Offering have been multiple times oversubscribed. Framery and the Company's largest shareholder Vaaka Partners Buyout Fund III Ky ("Vaaka") have, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offering, decided to discontinue the subscription periods for the Public Share Sale, Institutional Share Sale and Personnel Offering today 28 November 2025 at 4:00 p.m. EET.

Due to the discontinuation of the subscription periods for the Public Share Sale, Institutional Share Sale and Personnel Offering today 28 November 2025, the following changes to the Offering schedule have been made:

The Board of Directors of the Company and Vaaka will resolve on or about 1 December 2025 on the completion of the Offering, final number of new shares to be issued and existing shares to be sold, allocation of the new and existing shares (" Offer Shares ") between the Public Share Sale, the Institutional Share Sale and the Personnel Offering and the acceptances of the subscriptions made in full or partly.

") between the Public Share Sale, the Institutional Share Sale and the Personnel Offering and the acceptances of the subscriptions made in full or partly. The final subscription price and the final subscription price of the Personnel Offering will be resolved on or about 1 December 2025.

The final subscription price, the final subscription price of the Personnel Offering and final results of the Offering will be announced on or about 1 December 2025.

The Offer Shares allocated in the Public Share Sale and the Personnel Offering will be recorded in the book-entry accounts of investors on or about 2 December 2025.

Trading in the Company's shares on the prelist of Nasdaq Helsinki is expected to commence on or about 2 December 2025.

The Offer Shares allocated in the Institutional Share Sale will be ready to be delivered against payment through Euroclear Finland on or about 4 December 2025.

Trading in the Company's shares on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki is expected to commence on or about 4 December 2025.

Further enquiries

Samu Hällfors, Chief Executive Officer, Framery Group Plc, tel. +358 50 410 5133, samu.hallfors@framery.com

Lauri Isotalo, Chief Financial Officer, Framery Group Plc, lauri.isotalo@framery.com

Framery in Brief

Framery enables people to focus on what truly matters and to get things done. With its soundproof smart pods and smart office solution, Framery turns ordinary offices into places people love. This is why Framery is an essential part of a successful workday for millions of workers in over a hundred countries and within most of the world's leading companies.

