2 December 2025, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of Framery Group Plc (ticker: FRAMERY) will commence today on the Prelist of Nasdaq Helsinki. The company's shares are estimated to move to the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki on 4 December 2025. Framery is a Mid Cap company. Framery is the 38th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets1 in 2025, and it represents the 9th listing on Nasdaq Helsinki this year.

Framery enables people to focus on what truly matters and to get things done. With its soundproof smart pods and smart office solution, Framery turns ordinary offices into places people love. This is why Framery is an essential part of a successful workday for millions of workers in over a hundred countries and within many of the world's leading companies.

"Framery's growth story enters a new phase today with our listing on Nasdaq Helsinki. We are extremely proud of our broad ownership base, and we warmly thank all new shareholders who participated in the offering. We are also particularly delighted that, following the offering, more than half of Framery's employees are now owners of the company. Although we are a company operating strongly in international markets, listing on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange, our home market, is a particularly meaningful milestone for us. The listing marks the beginning of a new phase for us, where we will focus on executing our strategy and driving the company's long-term international growth," comments Samu Hällfors, Chief Executive Officer, Framery Group Plc

"We are delighted to welcome Framery Group to the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki following its successful IPO and share offering. Framery's journey from a Finnish startup to a global leader in smart office solutions is a testament to the strength of innovation and entrepreneurship in Finland. We look forward to supporting Framery as it embarks on this new chapter as a listed company," says Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki.

1Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Baltic.



