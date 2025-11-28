KAWASAKI, Japan, Nov 28, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it has built a platform for NSK Ltd. to support a business model that enables co-creation of value with user companies throughout the product lifecycle of bearing products. This system, which leverages Fujitsu Sustainability Value Accelerator, an offering provided through Fujitsu's Uvance business model focused on addressing societal challenges, will collect and utilize bearing data across departments, processes, and companies throughout the entire product lifecycle, and provide services for condition monitoring and maintenance. The initiative will promote the reconditioning and reuse of bearing products, supporting NSK's corporate philosophy of contributing to a sustainable society through global environmental conservation, and enhance corporate value.The platform is planned for introduction to bearing product customers as a "Powered by Uvance" product. NSK is currently conducting verification with early adopters and will continuously enhance this system through these trials, aiming for full-scale operation of the platform from 2026. Fujitsu will support NSK in the deployment of this platform, expanding its reach to more users. Furthermore, Fujitsu will continue to promote the circular economy and the generation of new business opportunities through co-creation with NSK, our Uvance Partner. By leveraging reliable data integration, we will realize value co-creation that transcends individual companies and industries, ensuring traceability and environmental value assurance.Figure: Overview of NSK's new business model(https://global.fujitsu/-/media/Project/Fujitsu/Fujitsu-HQ/pr/news/2025/11/28-01/news-20251128-01a-en.png)Comment from Hirofumi Nagai, Head for CMS and PLM Solution Development, Operating Officer, NSK Ltd.:"NSK faced the challenge of developing a new solution from scratch using an agile approach and quickly moving to customer validation. Integrating NSK's proprietary technologies and existing globally deployed condition monitoring solutions also presented significant challenges. By leveraging Fujitsu's solution, we achieved flexible and swift implementation, enabling smooth trial and validation processes. Moving forward, we aim to accelerate initiatives that generate even greater value, such as enhancing decision-making quality through the use of generative AI."This system integrates and manages data through the bearing product lifecycle for NSK, drawing on Fujitsu's expertise in ensuring traceability within equipment manufacturing supply chains and collecting and managing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions data, and applies Fujitsu Sustainability Value Accelerator. This will facilitate comprehensive data management for NSK's bearing products, spanning manufacturing to service operations. By integrating NSK's proprietary solutions-including condition monitoring, maintenance optimization, component reconditioning and reuse, and GHG emissions analysis and reduction-Fujitsu will support the co-creation of new value for NSK users throughout the product life and value chain.Fujitsu built this platform using an agile approach on the Sustainability Value Accelerator and launched the initial prototype within three months of development. Following feedback from user companies and NSK's internal teams, functionalities were expanded, achieving rapid operation in a total of six months.Features include:1. Improved equipment utilization rates through integrated bearing management dataThe system integrates and centrally manages design, development, and manufacturing data for bearing products, as well as condition monitoring data from customer's machines containing bearings, and shares it across NSK departments. Furthermore, by sharing this data with users, it becomes possible to consider and implement prompt countermeasures tailored to the bearing's operating conditions, thereby improving equipment operational efficiency. This enables more efficient utilization of bearings and contributes to reduced environmental impact.2. Adding environmental value to data through blockchain technologyFujitsu will calculate and record environmental value (i.e., GHG reduction amount) based on resource savings achieved through bearing reconditioning as compared to replacement with new bearings. Leveraging the blockchain technology within the Fujitsu Sustainability Value Accelerator offering, the platform manages inspection and maintenance records, along with GHG reduction data, in a tamper-proof manner. By adding reliability to operational bearing product data, GHG reduction quantities can be leveraged as environmental value, enabling users to reuse bearings with greater peace of mind.3. Optimized customer approach through integration with internal and external systemsThis platform acts as a hub for NSK's internal and external systems, enabling seamless data linkage with user companies' existing equipment management systems. By integrating with NSK's customer management system, it supports the optimization of NSK's customer approach, including the development of tailored service menus and proposals for maintenance implementation based on user company conditions.BackgroundNSK is addressing the urgent challenge of climate change by working to reduce GHG emissions throughout the entire product lifecycle-not only within its own manufacturing processes but also extending to the product usage stage by its user companies. As part of this initiative, NSK aims to establish a new business model that co-creates value with user companies across the entire process, from the maintenance and repair of equipment incorporating bearing products to their disposal. To support this, NSK required a platform that could collect and utilize data across its organization to realize various service operations-such as bearing condition monitoring, maintenance, reconditioning (restoring for reuse), and replacement-by integrating NSK's unique product and diagnostic technologies with data from user companies.In response, commissioned by NSK, Fujitsu utilized Fujitsu Sustainability Value Accelerator which ensures traceability of data across companies and industries and supports the realization of a circular economy, to build a platform for the core of NSK's business model.About Powered by Uvance / Uvance PartnerTo achieve the sustainable world envisioned by "Uvance," the presence of partners who bring together diverse knowledge and technologies to co-create the future is essential. These Uvance Partners integrate "Uvance" offerings to develop and provide innovative "Powered by Uvance" products leveraging cutting-edge technologies and expertise. Fujitsu will grow together with Uvance Partners, expanding business and contributing to solving societal challenges.Fujitsu's Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of common goals to be achieved worldwide by 2030.Fujitsu's purpose - "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation" - is a promise to contribute to the vision of a better future empowered by the SDGs.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. 