

DUNSTABLE (dpa-AFX) - Whitbread PLC (WTB.L, WTBDY, WTBCF), a British hotel company, and owner of Premier Inn, has submitted a planning application for a 104-bedroom hotel in Carlisle with a GBP 12 million investment.



The proposed new five-storey Premier Inn hotel is close to the Carlisle City Centre.



Whitbread plans to begin the development in 2026 and to welcome its first guest before the end of 2028.



This planned hotel will complement the existing Premier Inn's in Carlisle when it opens.



Whitbread estimates around 30,000 Premier Inn guests will stay at the City Centre hotel a year. These customers are anticipated to spend over GBP 4 million a year within the visitor economy during their stay.



In May, Whitbread had announced the freehold acquisition of the former Central Plaza site from Cumberland Council for this development.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News