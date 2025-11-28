Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2025) - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that as a result of the acceleration of the expiry date of certain warrants exercisable at $0.15, as announced in the Press Releases dated October 22, 2025 and October 30, 2025, an aggregate of 10,476,316 warrants have been exercised since November 1, 2025 for proceeds of $1,571,447.40.

Early Warning Disclosure Regarding Christopher B. Tatum

Christpher B. Tatum ("Kit Tatum") previously filed an early warning report with respect to the securities of Appia on June 30, 2025. As a result of an increase in the issued and outstanding capital of Appia pursuant to the exercise of warrants, including the acquisition by Kit Tatum of 3,000,000 common shares (the "3,000,000 Shares") on the exercise of 3 million warrants at $0.15 per warrant, and the expiry of 6,375,000 warrants held by Kit Tatum, the interest of Kit Tatum in Appia has been reduced to approximately 8.36% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Appia on a non-diluted basis and a partially diluted basis. Kit Tatum is therefore no longer required to file an early warning report under National Instrument 62-103.

Kit Tatum has advised that the 3,000,000 Shares were acquired for investment purposes and that he has no present intention to either increase or decrease his holdings in the Company. Notwithstanding the foregoing, he has advised that he may increase or decrease his beneficial ownership, control or direction over common shares of the Company through market transactions, private agreements, other treasury issuances or otherwise.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues of the Canadian Securities Administrators, which also requires an early warning report to be filed with the applicable securities regulators containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. A copy of this early warning report in respect of this transaction will be available on Appia's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds a 25% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project, which is 42,932.24 ha. in size and located within the state of Goiás in Brazil.

The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 194.4 million common shares outstanding, 206.7 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

