Highlights:

A global wealth management technology provider administering over US$2 trillion in assets, supporting 26 million end investors, and serving 650+ financial institutions and 12,000+ wealth and asset management firms worldwide has selected Inverite as a core data intelligence and verification layer for its Canadian operations.

Inverite's AI-driven Real-Time Data Platform will be embedded directly into the partner's Canadian wealth management infrastructure.

The integration provides Tier-1 financial institutions and wealth managers with:

· Automated EFT Collection · Real-time KYC Confirmation

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2025) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRD) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite"), a leading Canadian provider of AI-driven financial data intelligence and real-time bank verification technology, is pleased to announce that a global fintech enterprise has selected Inverite as a core integrated data and verification provider for its Canadian ecosystem. The partner is recognized for powering large-scale wealth management platforms across major financial institutions worldwide.

Through this partnership, the global fintech provider will embed Inverite's AI-enabled, real-time data intelligence layer directly into its Canadian wealth management infrastructure. Inverite will deliver key onboarding and compliance functions including:

Automated EFT Collection - a faster, more secure and less error-prone process for onboarding clients. Real-time KYC Confirmation - instant verification of account ownership and identity for regulatory compliance and risk management.

This integration positions Inverite within the core infrastructure layer of the partner's Canadian wealth platform, allowing Inverite's capabilities to support onboarding, payment initiation, identity verification, and compliance workflows across Tier-1 financial institutions. As a result, Inverite's services will be natively available to participating Canadian financial institutions without requiring separate integrations.

The agreement establishes a scalable, high-distribution channel for Inverite, further strengthening the Company's role in Canada's emerging open banking ecosystem and supporting recurring revenue growth as its AI-driven services are consumed across a national Tier-1 client base.

"This partnership is a defining milestone for Inverite and validates the core of our business model," said Karim Nanji, CEO of Inverite Insights Inc. "Embedding our AI-driven data intelligence directly within the financial infrastructure of a global enterprise demonstrates our ability to operate in highly regulated environments and accelerates our national scale. It firmly positions Inverite at the forefront of Canada's next generation of open banking and AI-enabled financial verification."

The Company is also pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of $0.25 units, for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Each Unit is comprised of a Common Share and one-half Warrant. Each whole Warrant (the "Warrant") is exercisable to purchase a Common Share at a price of $0.35 for a period of two years. The Company may pay finder fees in accordance with applicable laws and Exchange requirements. All securities issued will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the closing date.

The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act), except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of those laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act).

About Inverite Insights Inc.

Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC: INVRD) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite") is a Vancouver-based, AI-driven software provider specializing in real-time financial data intelligence. With a proprietary database of over 30 billion financial data points from more than seven million unique Canadian consumer requests, Inverite empowers businesses to transact more effectively with consumers through innovative solutions for data enrichment, identity verification, risk management and regulatory compliance.

For further information about Inverite, please visit: inveriteinsights.com

LinkedIn

Facebook

Instagram

X

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider/Market Maker (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, nor has in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction nor approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276234

SOURCE: Inverite Insights Inc.