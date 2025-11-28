Swedish Logistic Property AB: SLP acquires logistics properties for SEK 1.1 billion from DSV in a "sale and leaseback transaction"

SLP has today acquired four logistics properties in a so-called "sale and leaseback transaction" with DSV, which DSV has previously taken ownership of in connection with the acquisition of Schenker. The properties, which are terminals, are fully leased with an average rental duration of just over 7.5 years. The lease agreements are so-called international triple net agreements and the annual rental value amounts to SEK 78 million. The agreed property value amounts to SEK 1,111 million.

Three of the properties comprise about 13,000 square meters of lettable area each and are located in Helsingborg, Västerås and Borås. The fourth and largest property is located in Malmö and has a lettable area of ??approximately 25,000 square meters. The total lettable area amounts to approximately 66,000 square meters and the total land area amounts to approximately 330,000 square meters, which means significant opportunities to carry out both extensions and new construction.

"Through this transaction, we extend our average rental duration, strengthen our presence in several strategic locations and initiate a relationship with a leading logistics player. At the same time, we see significant development potential in all properties, which is fully in line with our acquisition strategy and long-term business model. With this transaction, we have made deals with a property value of approximately SEK 4.1 billion in 2025, our highest total transaction volume for a single year," says Filip Persson, CEO of SLP.

The properties are acquired through corporate transactions and are financed with own funds and already granted secured bank financing. SLP has taken ownership of the three properties in Helsingborg, Västerås and Borås today. The property in Malmö is planned to take ownership of in December, subject to approval from the Swedish Inspectorate for Strategic Products.



