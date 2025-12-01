Anzeige
Montag, 01.12.2025
MONSTER VON MAROKKO: AYA liefert die stärksten Bohrergebnisse seiner Geschichte - und dieser 3-Mrd-Dollar-Silberproduzent steigt jetzt in eine neue Liga auf
WKN: A3DH32 | ISIN: SE0017565476 | Ticker-Symbol: H45
Frankfurt
01.12.25 | 08:12
01.12.2025 12:10 Uhr
Swedish Logistic Property AB: SLP takes ownership of logistics property in Gothenburg - acquisition of SEK 625 million now completed

SLP can today announce that the company has taken ownership of the previously communicated 28,000 square meters logistics property in Gothenburg, the property Göteborg Sörred 7:8.

The acquisition, with an agreed property value of SEK 625 million, was announced in a press release on April 4, 2025. The acquisition was conditional on certain access conditions that have now been met. In connection with the acquisition, a new lease agreement was signed with a company within Tata Group that has a duration of approximately 12 years and an annual rental value of SEK 39.6 million.

"With the acquisition from DSV announced on Friday and today's takeover we are significantly strengthening our earning capacity. We continue to see good opportunities in the market and we are convinced that the value-creating growth journey can continue," says Filip Persson, CEO of SLP.

The property is being acquired through a corporate transaction and is financed with own funds and secured bank financing.

For further information, please contact:
Filip Persson, CEO of SLP, telephone: +46 733 27 27 57

About SLP - Swedish Logistic Property
Swedish Logistic Property - SLP - is a Swedish property company that acquires, develops, and manages logistic properties with sustainability in focus. Value growth is created through development of the properties which are located in Sweden's most important logistic hubs. The property portfolio comprises a lettable area of approx. 1,475,000 sqm. SLP is a partner that takes responsibility and through this creates value for both tenants as well as for the company and its shareholders. SLP's share of series B is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information about SLP: slproperty.se.

