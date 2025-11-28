Sekur Private Data Ltd.: Sekur Private Data Receives Proposal Request for First 1,200 Sekur SMB Bundle Licenses in the DRC - First Ever in Africa

Request consists of 200 SMB bundle licenses to be delivered first, followed by 1,000 SMB and Corporate licenses during 2026, representing minimum total ARR of US$1.3 Million

VANCOUVER, BC AND MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 28, 2025 / Sekur Private Data (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) (" Sekur " or the " Company "), a leading Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and private communications platform, is pleased to announce that is has received a request for proposal for the first 1,200 Sekur SMB bundle licenses in the Democratic Republic of Congo ("DRC"). This request, from a private corporation, represents the first request for the African continent.

Since its last announcement on Oct 1 st 2025 , the Company and its appointed Director of Business Development for Central and Southern Africa, have worked diligently and methodically to introduce Sekur's privacy communications platform in Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo ("DRC"), in the corporate and government sectors . These efforts are now bearing positive feedbacks and fruits.

The request for proposal for the first 1,200 Sekur SMB business bundle licenses is estimated to be for a minimum of a gross annual recurring revenue ("ARR") of US$1,296,000. The identity of the corporation shall remain confidential for security and privacy reasons. Additionally, the Company is looking at a distribution partnership with the Silikin Village , the largest technology and startup hub in the DRC, to provide Sekur solutions to its thousands of business clients. Some of the licenses could be sold as Corporate Bundle licenses, bearing gross price of US$1,500/yr, while SMB Bundles are priced at US$900/yr or US$90/month.

Sekur is expected to sell its SMB and Corporate plans due in part to the explosion in Business Email Compromise ("BEC") attacks on all big tech email and chat applications, especially since the implementation of AI inside their solutions. Sekur offers countermeasures to BEC attacks through its SekurSend proprietary feature and offers other protections against internet spying on VPN users and messaging hacks such as the latest WhatsApp or Signal hacking incidents reported in the press.

Core Corporate Communications Solutions:

None of the solution rely on Big Tech infrastructure or open-source coding, allowing for private and secure communications throughout, operable within and outside the Sekur network , bypassing traditional telecom systems and eliminating phone record hacking . None of the solutions data mine or location track users.

SekurMail : An encrypted email service with features like SekurSend/SekurReply (for secure sending to non-Sekur users without revealing identities and content), full email delivery control, automatic data export, file transfer and more. It supports custom domains and counters phishing or Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks.

SekurMessenger : A secure chat app with end-to-end encryption, self-destructing messages, file transfers, encrypted voice recordings, and archiving for compliance. It allows private communication even with non-Sekur users through its Chat-by-Invite via SMS or email invites. Each user received a Sekur ID for contact vetting, and there is no phone number required for account registration.

SekurVPN : A privacy-focused VPN using military-grade encryption and proprietary HeliX technology for secure internet browsing, protecting online actions and identity without logging data.

SekurRelay : An enterprise email add-on that "splits" a company's domain, allowing executives to use Sekur's secure features (e.g., SekurSend) without migrating the entire organization-addressing a major barrier for large-scale adoption by corporations and governments.

Sekur's platform is proprietary and hosted in Switzerland for optimal security and privacy compliance and offers a set of Communications Suite with countermeasures to these scenarios through its proprietary privacy platform for encrypted email, messaging and VPN for high value clients, such as C-level executives, government officials and global leaders. It offers multiple privacy advantages, such as no contact or data mining, no location tracking and secure and private communication within and outside of the Sekur network , offering privacy and security for both sender and recipient without divulging either phone number or identity , using its SekurSend and Chat by Invite features.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur stated, "We are extremely pleased to be able to provide secure and private communications to the citizens and businesses of the DRC. We have been very serious about putting efforts and resources to develop our business in the DRC and are very pleased with the positive feedback we are receiving for Sekur by both the private sector and government sector, in the DRC . We believe that based on the feedback we are getting that there is an enormous demand in the DRC for Sekur and we look forward to providing secure and private communications to that market. This is a perfect opportunity to increase Sekur's market into Africa as we are off grid, off big tech and we never data mine or location track your communications . Sekur is meant to protect against phishing, Business Email Compromise attacks, AI hacks, and chat and SMS hacks. "

Swiss Privacy Protection

Sekur's solutions are hosted exclusively in Switzerland, ensuring user data remains secure from external data access requests. Switzerland's robust Federal Act on Data Protection, in place since 1993, upholds strict privacy standards, prohibiting unauthorized data processing and protecting against the publication of information based on leaked "secret official discussions." This regulatory framework provides a unique level of data privacy protection, reinforcing Sekur's commitment to safeguarding user information.

About Sekur Private Data

Sekur Private Data is a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications provider. offering a secure suite of tools to protect governments, businesses and individuals from unauthorized access and cyber threats. With solutions such as SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN, Sekur provides an accessible and reliable means of digital communication and data storage, grounded in Swiss privacy standards. Sekur sells its solutions through its website www.sekur.com , approved distributors and telecommunications companies globally. Sekur serves governments, businesses and consumers worldwide. Its main sales operations are located in Miami, USA.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they do not guarantee future performance. Sekur cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Sekur's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Sekur's prospectus dated May 8, 2019, filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sekur undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

