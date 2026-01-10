Sekur Private Data Ltd. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 9, 2026 / Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), a leading Swiss hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications platform, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to CA$1,500,000 (US$1,050,000) (the "Private Placement") through the issuance of up to 30,000,000 units (each a "Unit"). Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Share") priced at CA$0.05 per share, and one full share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Full Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase a Common share at a price of CA$0.10 per share for a period of 48 months from the closing date (the "Warrant Term").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for sales, business development and general working purposes.

Shares issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a four-month hold period according to applicable securities laws of?Canada.

Finders' fees may be payable on the private placement, subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

To find out more about Sekur's privacy communications solutions visit: https://sekur.com

For more company information, please visit: https://sekurprivatedata.com

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure and private communications. The Company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, secure messengers and secure communication tools. Sekur sells its products through its own website, https:/ /www.sekur.com, approved distributors and telecommunications companies worldwide. Sekur serves consumers and businesses worldwide.

Follow Sekur on X @sekurprivate

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sekurprivatedata-ltd

CONTACT

Alain Ghiai,

President and Chief Executive Officer

SEKUR PRIVATE DATA LTD.

Email: investors@sekur.com

www.sekurprivatedata.com

Tel: +1.305.347.5114

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they do not guarantee future performance. Sekur cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Sekur's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Sekur's prospectus dated May 8, 2019, filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sekur undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Sekur Private Data Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sekur-private-data-ltd.-announces-non-brokered-private-placement-1126187