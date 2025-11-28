Anzeige
Freitag, 28.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Internationale Expansion geplant: Medizintechnik aus dem Weltraum!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
28.11.25 | 15:29
1,400 Euro
+0,72 % +0,010
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4001,71019:40
Dow Jones News
28.11.2025 18:57 Uhr
197 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
28-Nov-2025 / 17:23 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

28 November 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  28 November 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         16,611 
 
Highest price paid per share:            126.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             124.80p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    125.5316p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,479,448 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,262,128 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,262,128 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      125.5316p                       16,611

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
495             125.40          08:29:11         00363533849TRLO1     XLON 
 
101             125.40          08:31:18         00363534987TRLO1     XLON 
 
39              125.40          08:31:18         00363534988TRLO1     XLON 
 
495             125.40          08:31:18         00363534989TRLO1     XLON 
 
666             125.20          08:56:52         00363554458TRLO1     XLON 
 
666             125.40          09:10:35         00363562295TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             125.40          09:11:04         00363562594TRLO1     XLON 
 
204             125.40          09:17:16         00363565829TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             125.00          09:20:22         00363568208TRLO1     XLON 
 
616             124.80          09:20:38         00363568402TRLO1     XLON 
 
1429             124.80          09:20:38         00363568403TRLO1     XLON 
 
174             125.60          09:39:04         00363582465TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             125.40          09:45:30         00363586695TRLO1     XLON 
 
335             125.20          09:45:31         00363586701TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              125.20          10:00:31         00363594328TRLO1     XLON 
 
4301             125.60          10:16:58         00363594808TRLO1     XLON 
 
666             125.80          10:36:57         00363595641TRLO1     XLON 
 
94              125.80          10:52:55         00363596547TRLO1     XLON 
 
663             126.00          14:51:49         00363605156TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             126.00          14:51:49         00363605157TRLO1     XLON 
 
1269             126.00          14:52:03         00363605163TRLO1     XLON 
 
663             126.00          15:57:35         00363607440TRLO1     XLON 
 
1184             126.00          15:57:35         00363607441TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 409786 
EQS News ID:  2237668 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2237668&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2025 12:24 ET (17:24 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.