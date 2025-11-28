DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 28-Nov-2025 / 17:23 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 28 November 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 28 November 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 16,611 Highest price paid per share: 126.00p Lowest price paid per share: 124.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 125.5316p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,479,448 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,262,128 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,262,128 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 125.5316p 16,611

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 495 125.40 08:29:11 00363533849TRLO1 XLON 101 125.40 08:31:18 00363534987TRLO1 XLON 39 125.40 08:31:18 00363534988TRLO1 XLON 495 125.40 08:31:18 00363534989TRLO1 XLON 666 125.20 08:56:52 00363554458TRLO1 XLON 666 125.40 09:10:35 00363562295TRLO1 XLON 637 125.40 09:11:04 00363562594TRLO1 XLON 204 125.40 09:17:16 00363565829TRLO1 XLON 625 125.00 09:20:22 00363568208TRLO1 XLON 616 124.80 09:20:38 00363568402TRLO1 XLON 1429 124.80 09:20:38 00363568403TRLO1 XLON 174 125.60 09:39:04 00363582465TRLO1 XLON 626 125.40 09:45:30 00363586695TRLO1 XLON 335 125.20 09:45:31 00363586701TRLO1 XLON 1 125.20 10:00:31 00363594328TRLO1 XLON 4301 125.60 10:16:58 00363594808TRLO1 XLON 666 125.80 10:36:57 00363595641TRLO1 XLON 94 125.80 10:52:55 00363596547TRLO1 XLON 663 126.00 14:51:49 00363605156TRLO1 XLON 662 126.00 14:51:49 00363605157TRLO1 XLON 1269 126.00 14:52:03 00363605163TRLO1 XLON 663 126.00 15:57:35 00363607440TRLO1 XLON 1184 126.00 15:57:35 00363607441TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

