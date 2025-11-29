Molten Metals Corp.: Molten Metals Closes $1 Million Life Offering

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 28, 2025 / Molten Metals Corp. (the "Company" (CSE:MOLT)(FSE:Y44) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering for total gross proceeds of $1,033,500 (the "Offering"). The Offering was completed pursuant to the "listed issuer financing exemption" under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption.

Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 4,134,000 units at a price of $0.25 per unit (each, a "LIFE Unit"), for total gross proceeds of $1,033,500. Each LIFE Unit consisted of one (1) common share and one common (1) share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) common share of the Company at a price of $0.40 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance and will be exercisable beginning 60 days following the closing date. The common shares issued pursuant to the Offering are not subject to a hold period under applicable Canadian securities legislation.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general working capital purposes, mineral property exploration activities and expenditures, marketing and advertising, and as otherwise described in the Company's offering document dated November 3, 2025 related to the Offering, which can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://moltenmetalscorp.com.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid cash finder's fees of $65,765 and issued finders 263,060 share purchase warrants (each, a "Broker Warrant"), each Broker Warrant having the same terms as the Warrants.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or available exemptions from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release may include "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements respecting the Offering and the expected use of proceeds therefrom. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and/or assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information is neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry.

The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no reserves on any of its properties. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

