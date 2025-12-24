Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.12.2025
Kein Weihnachtswunder - Blutuntersuchung ohne Blutabnahme!
WKN: A40RV4 | ISIN: CA60872A2056
Molten Metals Corp.: Molten Metals Announces Close of $300,000 Flow-Through Offering

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 24, 2025 / Molten Metals Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:MOLT)(FSE:Y44) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of flow-through units (the "FT Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of $300,000 (the "Offering").

Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 600,000 FT Units at a price of $0.50 per FT Unit. Each FT Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company issued on a flow-through basis (a "Flow-Through Share") and one-half-of-one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.60 per share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid eligible finders' fees consisting of an aggregate of $21,000.00 cash fees and 42,000 finder's warrants, in accordance with applicable securities laws and Canadian Securities Exchange policies. Each finder's warrant is exercisable on the same terms as the Warrants issued pursuant to the Offering.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the Flow-Through Shares will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), which expenditures will be renounced to subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2025.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Offering is subject to all required regulatory approvals, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or available exemptions from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Molten Metals Corp.

Molten Metals Corp. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality properties that are drill-ready with high upside and expansion potential.

For Additional Information, Please Contact:

Rishi Kwatra
Chief Executive Officer
Molten Metals Corp.
604.760.3999
ir@moltenmetalscorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, without limitation, statements respecting the use of proceeds from the Offering and the renunciation of flow-through expenditures. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on a number of estimates, assumptions, and information currently available to the Company, which, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information is neither a promise nor a guarantee of future performance and is subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties; uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets; availability of financing; actual results of exploration activities; environmental risks; future prices of metals; operational risks; accidents; labour issues; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or permits; and other risks inherent in the mining industry.

The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no reserves on any of its properties. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Molten Metals Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/molten-metals-announces-close-of-300-000-flow-through-offering-1121213

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
