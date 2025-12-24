Molten Metals Corp.: Molten Metals Announces Close of $300,000 Flow-Through Offering

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 24, 2025 / Molten Metals Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:MOLT)(FSE:Y44) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of flow-through units (the "FT Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of $300,000 (the "Offering").

Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 600,000 FT Units at a price of $0.50 per FT Unit. Each FT Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company issued on a flow-through basis (a "Flow-Through Share") and one-half-of-one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.60 per share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid eligible finders' fees consisting of an aggregate of $21,000.00 cash fees and 42,000 finder's warrants, in accordance with applicable securities laws and Canadian Securities Exchange policies. Each finder's warrant is exercisable on the same terms as the Warrants issued pursuant to the Offering.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the Flow-Through Shares will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), which expenditures will be renounced to subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2025.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Offering is subject to all required regulatory approvals, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or available exemptions from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Molten Metals Corp.

Molten Metals Corp. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality properties that are drill-ready with high upside and expansion potential.

