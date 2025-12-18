Molten Metals Corp. Announces Flow-Through Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / Molten Metals Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:MOLT)(FSE:Y44) is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of flow-through units (the "FT Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $300,000 (the "Offering").

The Offering will consist of up to 600,000 FT Units at a price of $0.50 per FT Unit. Each FT Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company issued on a flow-through basis (a "Flow-Through Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.60 per share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay eligible finders a cash finder's fee of up to 7% of the gross proceeds raised under the Offering, as well as finder's warrants equal to 7% of the number of FT Units sold. Each finder's warrant will be exercisable on the same terms as the Warrants issued pursuant to the Offering.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the Flow-Through Shares will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), to be renounced to subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2025.

Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The securities issued under the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where such offer or sale would be unlawful.

About Molten Metals Corp.

Molten Metals Corp. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality properties that are drill-ready with high upside and expansion potential.

For Additional Information, Please Contact:

Rishi Kwatra, Chief Executive Officer

Molten Metals Corp.

604.760.3999

ir@moltenmetalscorp.com

