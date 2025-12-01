Clariant announces leadership transition in its Business Unit Care Chemicals

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

Marcelo Lu to join Clariant in January 2026 as President Designate for Care Chemicals & Americas and Member of Executive Steering Committee

Planned succession following Christian Vang's upcoming retirement in 2026

Christian Vang to remain in Advisory Capacity for six months following transition





MUTTENZ, DECEMBER 1, 2025

Clariant, a sustainability-focused specialty chemical company, today announced a planned leadership transition within its Business Unit Care Chemicals upon the retirement of Christian Vang in 2026. Marcelo Lu will join Clariant in January 2026 as President Designate for Care Chemicals & Americas, Clariant's largest business unit with approximately 4,000 employees and sales of CHF 2.2 billion in 2024. In his role, he will be a Member of the Executive Steering Committee. For the first six months, he will be based at Clariant's global headquarters in Pratteln, Switzerland, where he will contribute to Group-level priorities and collaborate closely with senior leaders across the organization. During this period, Christian Vang will continue to lead Care Chemicals as President, ensuring continuity and focus on strategic goals.

Conrad Keijzer, Chief Executive Officer of Clariant, commented: "We are grateful to Christian for his leadership and contributions to Clariant over the past 18 years. Under his leadership, our BU Care Chemicals has achieved significant milestones, including the successful integration of Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, which has strengthened Clariant's position in the high-value personal care segment and expanded its sustainable product portfolio. At the same time, we are delighted to welcome Marcelo, who is well qualified to lead Care Chemicals for continued growth and performance."

Marcelo Lu launched his career at BASF in 2006 and has held various commercial and general management positions in Germany, Hong Kong, Canada, the U.S and Singapore. His roles included serving as the President of BASF Canada Inc. from 2016 to 2021, and subsequently as the Senior Vice President, Care Chemicals North America at BASF Corporation. In 2024, he was appointed to his current role as President of BASF Asia Pacific (excluding China) & Non-Executive Director BASF India Ltd., based in Singapore.

Christian began his career at Clariant in February 2008 as the regional Head of Asia Pacific. He has held several key positions within the organization. In 2022 he was appointed President for Care Chemicals & Americas and Member of the Executive Steering Committee.

Clariant is a focused specialty chemical company led by the overarching purpose of "Greater chemistry - between people and planet." By connecting customer focus, innovation, and people, the company creates solutions to foster sustainability in different industries. On 31 December 2024, Clariant totaled a staff number of 10 465 and recorded sales of CHF 4.152 billion in the fiscal year for its continuing businesses. Since January 2023, the Group conducts its business through the three Business Units Care Chemicals, Catalysts, and Adsorbents & Additives. Clariant is based in Switzerland.

