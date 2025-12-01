Anzeige
Montag, 01.12.2025
MONSTER VON MAROKKO: AYA liefert die stärksten Bohrergebnisse seiner Geschichte - und dieser 3-Mrd-Dollar-Silberproduzent steigt jetzt in eine neue Liga auf
01.12.2025 07:10 Uhr
Clariant announces leadership transition in its Business Unit Care Chemicals

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

  • Marcelo Lu to join Clariant in January 2026 as President Designate for Care Chemicals & Americas and Member of Executive Steering Committee
  • Planned succession following Christian Vang's upcoming retirement in 2026
  • Christian Vang to remain in Advisory Capacity for six months following transition

MUTTENZ, DECEMBER 1, 2025

Clariant, a sustainability-focused specialty chemical company, today announced a planned leadership transition within its Business Unit Care Chemicals upon the retirement of Christian Vang in 2026. Marcelo Lu will join Clariant in January 2026 as President Designate for Care Chemicals & Americas, Clariant's largest business unit with approximately 4,000 employees and sales of CHF 2.2 billion in 2024. In his role, he will be a Member of the Executive Steering Committee. For the first six months, he will be based at Clariant's global headquarters in Pratteln, Switzerland, where he will contribute to Group-level priorities and collaborate closely with senior leaders across the organization. During this period, Christian Vang will continue to lead Care Chemicals as President, ensuring continuity and focus on strategic goals.

Conrad Keijzer, Chief Executive Officer of Clariant, commented: "We are grateful to Christian for his leadership and contributions to Clariant over the past 18 years. Under his leadership, our BU Care Chemicals has achieved significant milestones, including the successful integration of Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, which has strengthened Clariant's position in the high-value personal care segment and expanded its sustainable product portfolio. At the same time, we are delighted to welcome Marcelo, who is well qualified to lead Care Chemicals for continued growth and performance."

Marcelo Lu launched his career at BASF in 2006 and has held various commercial and general management positions in Germany, Hong Kong, Canada, the U.S and Singapore. His roles included serving as the President of BASF Canada Inc. from 2016 to 2021, and subsequently as the Senior Vice President, Care Chemicals North America at BASF Corporation. In 2024, he was appointed to his current role as President of BASF Asia Pacific (excluding China) & Non-Executive Director BASF India Ltd., based in Singapore.

Christian began his career at Clariant in February 2008 as the regional Head of Asia Pacific. He has held several key positions within the organization. In 2022 he was appointed President for Care Chemicals & Americas and Member of the Executive Steering Committee.

CORPORATE MEDIA RELATIONS



Jochen Dubiel
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
jochen.dubiel@clariant.com



Ellese Caruana
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
ellese.caruana@clariant.com



Luca Lavina
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
luca.lavina@clariant.com



Follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.		INVESTOR RELATIONS



Andreas Schwarzwälder
Phone +41 61 469 63 73
andreas.schwarzwaelder@clariant.com



Thijs Bouwens
Phone +41 61 469 63 73
thijs.bouwens@clariant.com















This media release contains certain statements that are neither reported financial results nor other historical information. This document also includes forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Clariant's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of governmental regulators, and other risk factors such as: the timing and strength of new product offerings; pricing strategies of competitors; the Company's ability to continue to receive adequate products from its vendors on acceptable terms, or at all, and to continue to obtain sufficient financing to meet its liquidity needs; and changes in the political, social, and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions, including currency fluctuations, inflation, and consumer confidence, on a global, regional, or national basis. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. Clariant does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of these materials.



www.clariant.com



Clariant is a focused specialty chemical company led by the overarching purpose of "Greater chemistry - between people and planet." By connecting customer focus, innovation, and people, the company creates solutions to foster sustainability in different industries. On 31 December 2024, Clariant totaled a staff number of 10 465 and recorded sales of CHF 4.152 billion in the fiscal year for its continuing businesses. Since January 2023, the Group conducts its business through the three Business Units Care Chemicals, Catalysts, and Adsorbents & Additives. Clariant is based in Switzerland.

Attachment

  • CLARIANT MEDIA RELEASE CARE CHEMICALS BU PRESIDENT SUCCESSION_20251201 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5c545232-0f72-4b0c-8e9a-3bad7c2d1ca1)

