

MUTTENZ (dpa-AFX) - Clariant AG (CLN.SW, CLZNF), a Swiss specialty chemical company, on Monday announced a planned succession in which it has appointed Marcelo Lu as President Designate for Care Chemicals & Americas and Member of Executive Steering Committee, effective from January 2026.



The appointment follows the retirement of Christian Vang, which is scheduled for 2026 and will remain in an advisory capacity for six months following the transition.



Marcelo Lu's previous roles included serving as President of BASF Asia Pacific excluding China and as Non-Executive Director of BASF India Ltd., based in Singapore.



For the first six months, Lu will be based at Clariant's global headquarters in Pratteln, Switzerland, contributing to Group-level priorities and working closely with senior leaders.



On Friday, Clariant AG closed trading 1.18% higher at CHF 7.28 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News