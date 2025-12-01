PUMA has opened the doors to its largest-ever European flagship store on Oxford Street in London, which will bring the best of the company's products and immersive storytelling closer to consumers in one of the busiest shopping destinations in Europe.

The new flagship store, located just seconds from Selfridges and Bond Street Tube Station, spans 24,000 square-feet and features PUMA's industry-leading innovations, such as running technology NITRO, its football boots FUTURE, ULTRA and KING, as well as its current range of lifestyle products.

"The opening of our Oxford Street flagship is an exciting moment for PUMA," said Arthur Hoeld, CEO at PUMA. "It's our first Flagship store in Europe, which gives us the chance to connect with more people than ever before right in the heart of one of the world's most iconic shopping destinations. It is a powerful platform to engage directly with consumers, showcase our latest performance innovations, and strengthen our brand presence in one of the world's most influential retail destinations. This space not only highlights our product excellence, but also celebrates our heritage and long-standing connection with elite athletes."

Consumers can take advantage of multiple customisation areas to create unique products, immerse themselves into PUMA's performance technology NITRO through a digital running video-wall that reacts to every touch, or learn more about the brand's rich history in the archive area that features iconic pieces from the past 77 years of the brand.

"London is one of the most competitive retail markets in the world, and Oxford Street is its main stage," Lucynda Davies, Managing Director UK Ireland at PUMA, added. "This flagship shows our confidence in the UK and reflects our commitment to delivering fresh, creative experiences that feel authentic to PUMA."

To mark the opening, PUMA introduced a London Exclusive collection designed by Heiko Desens, PUMA's Vice President Creative Direction Innovation. Inspired by the city's community spirit and creative energy, the collection reimagines British icons such as the Union Flag and Harris Tweed through PUMA's modern lens. The limited-edition pieces are available exclusively at the London Flagship.

Now open to the public, the London Flagship will have a dynamic program of events and activations for the rest of 2025 and into 2026, hosting exclusive collaborations and athlete appearances to evolving in-store experiences, ensuring the flagship remains a vibrant destination long after launch.

As part of the store's activation plans, PUMA will hold a dedicated launch event on December 4, celebrating its official debut. In the months ahead, the London Flagship will also serve as the stage for major brand moments, including a pre-race HYROX experience for HYROX London athletes on the December 3, and a special motorsport event on December 11, which will highlight PUMA's racing heritage and the PUMA x Aston Martin F1 Team partnership and a Select Capsule Collection.

In October, PUMA outlined its new strategic priorities aimed at resetting the company and establishing it as a Top 3 sports brand globally. While both its Wholesale and its direct-to-consumer business will continue to play an important role in PUMA's distribution strategy, the company aims to evolve its channel mix and aim for higher growth in our direct-to-consumer channels to bring it closer to industry averages.

