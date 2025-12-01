

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), an aviation leasing company, said on Monday that it has delivered the first of the three Boeing 777-300ERSF converted aircraft to Hong Kong-based aviation leasing and ACMI/CMI solutions provider, Fly Meta Leasing Co., Ltd.



The remaining second and third aircraft are scheduled to be delivered in the second and fourth quarters of 2026, respectively.



The aircraft will be operated under a crew maintenance and insurance, or CMI, contract by Air Atlanta Icelandic under the Hungary Air brand.



The Boeing 777-300ERSF is the first passenger-to-freighter conversion program of the Boeing 777-300ER.



