Avanza Bank AB: Avanza has Sweden's most satisfied savers - for the 16th year in a row

The savers have spoken. For 16 consecutive years, Avanza has Sweden's most satisfied savings customers, according to S the Swedish Quality Index (SQI). A winning streak that no other player in the industry has ever been close to.

With the largest market shares on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, over SEK 1,000 billion in savings capital, and over 150,000 new customers during the year, Avanza continues to grow in both breadth and strength. With the SQI announcement that the bank's over 2.2 million savers are the most satisfied in Sweden - for the 16th year out of 16 possible - Avanza cements its position as Sweden's leading investment platform.

"Today, I am extra proud to work at what I believe is, by far, the most exciting company in Sweden. That people choose us year after year is something that we never take for granted. At Avanza, customer satisfaction is not just something we talk about - it is our most important mission. The fact that our over 2.2 million customers have now named us the winner in SQI for 16 years is a great testament to that," says Gustaf Unger, CEO of Avanza.

In the SQI customer satisfaction survey, the sub-categories loyalty, image, expectations, product quality, service quality, and value for money are analysed and measured. And there is a common thread.

Winners SQI 2025 - per category:

Loyalty: Avanza

Image: Avanza

Expectations: Avanza

Product Quality: Avanza

Service Quality: Avanza

Value for Money: Avanza

Overall Customer Satisfaction: Avanza

"Every day, my fantastic employees build smarter and simpler ways to save and invest, whether you are new to the game, a stock market enthusiast, a pension saver, or a Private Banking customer. This year, we have launched AI summaries of quarterly reports, analysts' recommendations, price targets, and forward-looking estimates, and stock trading in the UK, Spain, and Switzerland - to mention a few things. At Avanza, we are not satisfied with just good! We constantly continue to develop and broaden our offering to be the customers' first choice for savings and investments," concludes Gustaf Unger.

For further information please contact:

Gustaf Unger, CEO of Avanza

+46 (0) 72 142 96 53

gustaf.unger@avanza.se

Avanza is a digital platform for savings and investments, founded in 1999. The Parent Company, Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ), is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. Avanza's customer promise is that you as a customer will have more left in your own pockets than with any other bank or pension company. Services include saving in shares, funds, savings accounts, mortgages, and a strong pension offering. Avanza has over 2.2 million customers with more than SEK 1,000 billion in total savings capital. This is equivalent to 8.0 per cent of the Swedish savings market. Avanza is largest in terms of number of transactions among Swedish banks on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. During the last 16 years Avanza has won SKI's (Swedish Quality Index) award, "Year's Most Satisfied Savings Customers". For more information visit: avanza.se/ir

Image Attachments

Gustaf Unger, CEO of Avanza