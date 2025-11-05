Anzeige
WKN: A2PG8N | ISIN: SE0012454072 | Ticker-Symbol: 1JJA
Frankfurt
05.11.25 | 08:04
32,860 Euro
-1,32 % -0,440
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,01033,24011:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2025 08:30 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Avanza Bank AB: October: Monthly statistics

The number of customers at Avanza has during 2025 increased by 151,800, amounting to 19,500 net new customers in October. This resulted in 2,223,500 customers at the end of the month. Net inflow in October was SEK 5,070m, amounting to SEK 52,800m during 2025.

Oct-25Sep-25Change
month %		Oct-24Change
year %
No. Customers2,223,5002,204,00012,037,8009
Net inflow, SEKm5,0704,82057,260-30
Savings capital, SEKm1,079,6001,053,6002928,40016
of which deposits118,400119,000-1109,6008
of which Savings account47,80044,300831,50052
of which external deposits24,60030,300-1943,400-43
Internally financed lending, SEKm26,60026,200222,70017
of which margin lending11,60011,500110,00016
of which mortgages15,00014,700212,70018
External mortgages, SEKm21,50021,600020,0008
No. of brokerage-generating
notes per trading day**		203,700169,00021137,90048
Turnover in brokerage-
generating securities per trading day, SEKm**		5,8704,660263,63062
of which foreign trades, SEKm1,8301,37034850115

* Figures for the current month are preliminary.
** Excluding commission notes and turnover for mutual funds and non-brokerage generating trades such as Avanza Markets and brokerage class Start.

For further information please contact:
Gustaf Unger, CEO Avanza
+46 (0) 72 142 96 53
gustaf.unger@avanza.se

Karolina Johansson, Head of Investor Relations
+46 (0) 8 409 422 08
IR@avanza.se

Avanza is a digital platform for savings and investments, founded in 1999. The Parent Company, Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ), is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. Avanza's customer promise is that you as a customer will have more left in your own pockets than with any other bank or pension company. Services include saving in shares, funds, savings accounts, mortgages, and a strong pension offering. Avanza has over 2.2 million customers with more than SEK 1,000 billion in total savings capital. This is equivalent to 7.9 per cent of the Swedish savings market. Avanza is largest in terms of number of transactions among Swedish banks on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. During the last 15 years Avanza has won SKI's (Swedish Quality Index) award, "Year's Most Satisfied Savings Customers". For more information visit: avanza.se/ir

