Avanza Bank AB: October: Monthly statistics

The number of customers at Avanza has during 2025 increased by 151,800, amounting to 19,500 net new customers in October. This resulted in 2,223,500 customers at the end of the month. Net inflow in October was SEK 5,070m, amounting to SEK 52,800m during 2025.

Oct-25 Sep-25 Change

month % Oct-24 Change

year % No. Customers 2,223,500 2,204,000 1 2,037,800 9 Net inflow, SEKm 5,070 4,820 5 7,260 -30 Savings capital, SEKm 1,079,600 1,053,600 2 928,400 16 of which deposits 118,400 119,000 -1 109,600 8 of which Savings account 47,800 44,300 8 31,500 52 of which external deposits 24,600 30,300 -19 43,400 -43 Internally financed lending, SEKm 26,600 26,200 2 22,700 17 of which margin lending 11,600 11,500 1 10,000 16 of which mortgages 15,000 14,700 2 12,700 18 External mortgages, SEKm 21,500 21,600 0 20,000 8 No. of brokerage-generating

notes per trading day** 203,700 169,000 21 137,900 48 Turnover in brokerage-

generating securities per trading day, SEKm** 5,870 4,660 26 3,630 62 of which foreign trades, SEKm 1,830 1,370 34 850 115

* Figures for the current month are preliminary.

** Excluding commission notes and turnover for mutual funds and non-brokerage generating trades such as Avanza Markets and brokerage class Start.

