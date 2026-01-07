Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026
WKN: A2PG8N | ISIN: SE0012454072 | Ticker-Symbol: 1JJA
München
07.01.26 | 08:05
31,620 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,66030,86012:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.01.2026 08:30 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Avanza Bank AB: December: Monthly statistics

The number of customers at Avanza has during 2025 increased by 171,000, amounting to 10,300 net new customers in December. This resulted in 2,242,700 customers at the end of the month. Net inflow in December was SEK 670 m, amounting to SEK 54,000 m during 2025.

"We are now leaving an eventful 2025 behind us. The Swedish economy proved to be more sluggish than I had hoped, and the stock market climate has been tough with rapid and unpredictable shifts. I am therefore extra proud of Avanza and my colleagues who work every day to support our customers in long-term thinking and risk diversification. It is fantastic that we have welcomed over 171,000 new customers this year and have net inflows of SEK 54 billion - despite the fact that our ongoing termination of external savings accounts is creating a drag on flows during the latter part of the year. I am now entering 2026 feeling optimistic that the Swedish economy is finally gaining momentum. I wish you all a Happy New Year!" says Gustaf Unger, CEO of Avanza.

Dec-25Nov-25Change
year %
No. Customers2,242,7002,232,40002,071,7008
Net inflow, SEKm670590149,980-93
Savings capital, SEKm1,079,2001,070,0001955,00013
of which deposits117,300118,200-1110,0007
of which Savings account55,40051,200832,50070
of which external deposits16,20019,800-1842,700-62
Internally financed lending, SEKm27,50027,000223,90015
of which margin lending11,70011,600110,7009
of which mortgages15,80015,400313,30019
External mortgages, SEKm21,60021,500021,2002
No. of brokerage-generating
securities per trading day, SEKm**		4,1904,950-154,590-9
of which foreign trades, SEKm1,2101,420-151,510-20

* Figures for the current month are preliminary.
Gustaf Unger, CEO Avanza
gustaf.unger@avanza.se
Karolina Johansson, Head of Investor Relations
IR@avanza.se

Avanza is a digital platform for savings and investments, founded in 1999. The Parent Company, Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ), is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. Avanza's customer promise is that you as a customer will have more left in your own pockets than with any other bank or pension company. Services include saving in shares, funds, savings accounts, mortgages, and a strong pension offering. Avanza has over 2.2 million customers with more than SEK 1,000 billion in total savings capital. This is equivalent to 8.0 per cent of the Swedish savings market. Avanza is largest in terms of number of transactions among Swedish banks on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. During the last 16 years Avanza has won SKI's (Swedish Quality Index) award, "Year's Most Satisfied Savings Customers". For more information visit: avanza.se/ir

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
