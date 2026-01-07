Avanza Bank AB: December: Monthly statistics

The number of customers at Avanza has during 2025 increased by 171,000, amounting to 10,300 net new customers in December. This resulted in 2,242,700 customers at the end of the month. Net inflow in December was SEK 670 m, amounting to SEK 54,000 m during 2025.

"We are now leaving an eventful 2025 behind us. The Swedish economy proved to be more sluggish than I had hoped, and the stock market climate has been tough with rapid and unpredictable shifts. I am therefore extra proud of Avanza and my colleagues who work every day to support our customers in long-term thinking and risk diversification. It is fantastic that we have welcomed over 171,000 new customers this year and have net inflows of SEK 54 billion - despite the fact that our ongoing termination of external savings accounts is creating a drag on flows during the latter part of the year. I am now entering 2026 feeling optimistic that the Swedish economy is finally gaining momentum. I wish you all a Happy New Year!" says Gustaf Unger, CEO of Avanza.

Dec-25 Nov-25 Change

year % No. Customers 2,242,700 2,232,400 0 2,071,700 8 Net inflow, SEKm 670 590 14 9,980 -93 Savings capital, SEKm 1,079,200 1,070,000 1 955,000 13 of which deposits 117,300 118,200 -1 110,000 7 of which Savings account 55,400 51,200 8 32,500 70 of which external deposits 16,200 19,800 -18 42,700 -62 Internally financed lending, SEKm 27,500 27,000 2 23,900 15 of which margin lending 11,700 11,600 1 10,700 9 of which mortgages 15,800 15,400 3 13,300 19 External mortgages, SEKm 21,600 21,500 0 21,200 2 No. of brokerage-generating

securities per trading day, SEKm** 4,190 4,950 -15 4,590 -9 of which foreign trades, SEKm 1,210 1,420 -15 1,510 -20

* Figures for the current month are preliminary.

