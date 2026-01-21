Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.01.2026
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
WKN: A2PG8N | ISIN: SE0012454072 | Ticker-Symbol: 1JJA
München
20.01.26 | 08:00
31,430 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
21.01.2026 07:45 Uhr
Avanza Bank AB: Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ): Preliminary Financial Statement 2025


"Today we are reporting the strongest annual result in Avanza's history. I want to again highlight the strength of our business model, which performs well in different types of markets. 2025 turned out different than many of us had imagined. High expectations for the future quickly turned in light of geopolitical turmoil and tariff chaos. I am entering the new year optimistic about the future, where I believe and hope that 2026 will be the year when households actually have more money left in their pockets - both to treat themselves to what they previously had to forgo and to accelerate their long-term saving".


20252025%2024%20252024%
Operating income, SEK m1,1391,14201,06274,4953,90015
Operating expenses, SEK m-402-32424-33520-1,413-1,28010
Operating profit, SEK m733818-1072813,0782,62117
Profit for the period, SEK m626699-1062502,6312,25417
Earnings per share before dilution, SEK3.904.37-113.98-216.5714.3316
Operating margin, %6472-769-468671
Return on shareholders' equity, %3645-942-640381
Net inflow, SEK m6,34014,400-5624,600-7454,00085,800-37
No. of new customers (net)38,70040,700-546,700-17171,000170,7000
No. of customers at the end of the period2,242,7002,204,00022,071,70082,242,7002,071,7008
Savings capital at the end of the period, SEK m1,079,2001,053,6002955,000131,079,200955,00013
Income to savings capital ratio, %0.430.45-0.020.45-0.020.450.440.01
Costs to savings capital ratio, %0.150.130.020.140.010.140.140.00

A webcast presentation will be held in English by Gustaf Unger, CEO, and Jonas Svärling, CFO, on 21 January 2026 at 10.00 (CET). There will be an opportunity to ask questions. Further information and registration for participation is available at:
Gustaf Unger, CEO
gustaf.unger@avanza.se

Jonas Svärling, CFO
jonas.svarling@avanza.se

Karolina Johansson, Head of IR
ir@avanza.se

Avanza is a digital platform for savings and investments, founded in 1999. The Parent Company Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ) is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. Avanza's customer promise is that you as a customer will have more left in your own pockets than with any other bank or pension company. Services include saving in shares, funds, savings accounts, mortgages, and a strong pension offering. Avanza has over 2.2 million customers with more than SEK 1,000 billion in total savings capital. This is equivalent to 8.0 per cent of the Swedish savings market. Avanza is the largest Swedish player in terms of number of transactions and turnover on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, including First North. Avanza has won the Swedish Quality Index's (SQI) award for Sweden's most satisfied savings customers for 16 consecutive years. For more information visit avanza.se/ir

This information is information that Avanza Bank Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-01-21 07:45 CET.

Gustaf Unger, CEO

