Avanza Bank AB: Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ): Preliminary Financial Statement 2025



"Today we are reporting the strongest annual result in Avanza's history. I want to again highlight the strength of our business model, which performs well in different types of markets. 2025 turned out different than many of us had imagined. High expectations for the future quickly turned in light of geopolitical turmoil and tariff chaos. I am entering the new year optimistic about the future, where I believe and hope that 2026 will be the year when households actually have more money left in their pockets - both to treat themselves to what they previously had to forgo and to accelerate their long-term saving".



2025 2025 % 2024 % 2025 2024 % Operating income, SEK m 1,139 1,142 0 1,062 7 4,495 3,900 15 Operating expenses, SEK m -402 -324 24 -335 20 -1,413 -1,280 10 Operating profit, SEK m 733 818 -10 728 1 3,078 2,621 17 Profit for the period, SEK m 626 699 -10 625 0 2,631 2,254 17 Earnings per share before dilution, SEK 3.90 4.37 -11 3.98 -2 16.57 14.33 16 Operating margin, % 64 72 -7 69 -4 68 67 1 Return on shareholders' equity, % 36 45 -9 42 -6 40 38 1 Net inflow, SEK m 6,340 14,400 -56 24,600 -74 54,000 85,800 -37 No. of new customers (net) 38,700 40,700 -5 46,700 -17 171,000 170,700 0 No. of customers at the end of the period 2,242,700 2,204,000 2 2,071,700 8 2,242,700 2,071,700 8 Savings capital at the end of the period, SEK m 1,079,200 1,053,600 2 955,000 13 1,079,200 955,000 13 Income to savings capital ratio, % 0.43 0.45 -0.02 0.45 -0.02 0.45 0.44 0.01 Costs to savings capital ratio, % 0.15 0.13 0.02 0.14 0.01 0.14 0.14 0.00

