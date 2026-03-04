Avanza Bank AB: February: Monthly statistics

The number of customers at Avanza has during 2026 increased by 33,500, amounting to 13,300 net new customers in February. This resulted in 2,276,100 customers at the end of the month. Net inflow in February was SEK 2,610 m, amounting to SEK 11,400 m during 2026.

In February, the Swedish Savings Barometer was published with statistics for the fourth quarter 2025. Avanza's share of the savings market increased to 8.3 per cent from 8.2 per cent in the third quarter 2025 and from 7.8 per cent a year earlier. The share of the net inflow was 9.1 per cent. Rolling 12M the share of the net inflow amounted to 11.4 per cent. ***

Avanza's share of premium inflow to the entire Swedish life market (including endowment insurance) for the last twelve months was 12.1 per cent, an increase from 9.5 per cent a year earlier. Avanza's market share of premiums paid for non-collective agreement occupational pension insurance was 10.6 per cent during January 2025 - December 2025 according to statistics from Insurance Sweden. During the corresponding period in the previous year the share was 10.7 per cent. ****

Feb-26 Jan-26 Change

month % Feb-25 Change

year % No. Customers 2,276,100 2,262,800 1 2,112,000 8 Net inflow, SEK m 2,610 8,770 -70 5,210 -50 Savings capital, SEK m 1,123,800 1,094,300 3 995,700 13 of which deposits 113,400 116,500 -3 113,600 0 of which Savings account 59,900 57,700 4 33,200 80 of which external deposits 5,200 11,700 -56 40,600 -87 Internally financed lending, SEK m 29,000 28,400 2 24,200 20 of which margin lending 12,200 12,100 1 10,600 15 of which mortgages 16,700 16,300 2 13,500 24 External mortgages, SEK m 21,500 21,500 0 21,900 -2 No. of brokerage-generating

notes per trading day** 194,300 218,700 -11 191,500 1 Turnover in brokerage-generating

securities per trading day, SEK m** 6,260 7,020 -11 5,460 15 of which foreign trades, SEK m 1,590 1,870 -15 1,330 20

* Figures for the current month are preliminary.

** Excluding commission notes and turnover for mutual funds and non-brokerage generating trades such as Avanza Markets and brokerage class Start.

*** SCB has revised historical data, resulting in adjustments to the comparative figures.

**** Defined contribution traditional insurance is excluded from previously reported figures, in accordance with Avanza's strategic priority.

Avanza is a digital platform for savings and investments, founded in 1999. The Parent Company, Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ), is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. Avanza's customer promise is that you as a customer will have more left in your own pockets than with any other bank or pension company. Services include saving in shares, funds, savings accounts, mortgages, and a strong pension offering. Avanza has over 2.2 million customers with more than SEK 1,100 billion in total savings capital. This is equivalent to 8.3 per cent of the Swedish savings market. Avanza is the largest Swedish player in terms of number of transactions and turnover on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, including First North. During the last 16 years Avanza has won SKI's (Swedish Quality Index) award, "Year's Most Satisfied Savings Customers". For more information visit: avanza.se/ir