Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
60.000 USD pro Tonne! Entsteht hier der nächste Gewinner im Antimon-Boom?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PG8N | ISIN: SE0012454072 | Ticker-Symbol: 1JJA
Stuttgart
04.03.26 | 10:02
30,400 Euro
-1,07 % -0,330
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,30030,51010:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.03.2026 08:30 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Avanza Bank AB: February: Monthly statistics

The number of customers at Avanza has during 2026 increased by 33,500, amounting to 13,300 net new customers in February. This resulted in 2,276,100 customers at the end of the month. Net inflow in February was SEK 2,610 m, amounting to SEK 11,400 m during 2026.

In February, the Swedish Savings Barometer was published with statistics for the fourth quarter 2025. Avanza's share of the savings market increased to 8.3 per cent from 8.2 per cent in the third quarter 2025 and from 7.8 per cent a year earlier. The share of the net inflow was 9.1 per cent. Rolling 12M the share of the net inflow amounted to 11.4 per cent. ***

Avanza's share of premium inflow to the entire Swedish life market (including endowment insurance) for the last twelve months was 12.1 per cent, an increase from 9.5 per cent a year earlier. Avanza's market share of premiums paid for non-collective agreement occupational pension insurance was 10.6 per cent during January 2025 - December 2025 according to statistics from Insurance Sweden. During the corresponding period in the previous year the share was 10.7 per cent. ****

Feb-26Jan-26Change
month %		Feb-25Change
year %
No. Customers2,276,1002,262,80012,112,0008
Net inflow, SEK m2,6108,770-705,210-50
Savings capital, SEK m1,123,8001,094,3003995,70013
of which deposits113,400116,500-3113,6000
of which Savings account59,90057,700433,20080
of which external deposits5,20011,700-5640,600-87
Internally financed lending, SEK m29,00028,400224,20020
of which margin lending12,20012,100110,60015
of which mortgages16,70016,300213,50024
External mortgages, SEK m21,50021,500021,900-2
No. of brokerage-generating
notes per trading day**		194,300218,700-11191,5001
Turnover in brokerage-generating
securities per trading day, SEK m**		6,2607,020-115,46015
of which foreign trades, SEK m1,5901,870-151,33020

* Figures for the current month are preliminary.
** Excluding commission notes and turnover for mutual funds and non-brokerage generating trades such as Avanza Markets and brokerage class Start.
*** SCB has revised historical data, resulting in adjustments to the comparative figures.
**** Defined contribution traditional insurance is excluded from previously reported figures, in accordance with Avanza's strategic priority.

For further information please contact:
Gustaf Unger, CEO Avanza
+46 (0) 72 142 96 53
gustaf.unger@avanza.se

Karolina Johansson, Head of Investor Relations
+46 (0) 8 409 422 08
IR@avanza.se

Avanza is a digital platform for savings and investments, founded in 1999. The Parent Company, Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ), is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. Avanza's customer promise is that you as a customer will have more left in your own pockets than with any other bank or pension company. Services include saving in shares, funds, savings accounts, mortgages, and a strong pension offering. Avanza has over 2.2 million customers with more than SEK 1,100 billion in total savings capital. This is equivalent to 8.3 per cent of the Swedish savings market. Avanza is the largest Swedish player in terms of number of transactions and turnover on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, including First North. During the last 16 years Avanza has won SKI's (Swedish Quality Index) award, "Year's Most Satisfied Savings Customers". For more information visit: avanza.se/ir

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.