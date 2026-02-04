Avanza Bank AB: January: Monthly statistics

The number of customers at Avanza increased by 20,100 during January, resulting in 2,262,800 customers at the end of the month. Net inflow in January was SEK 8,770m.

Jan-26 Dec-25 Change

year % No. Customers 2,262,800 2,242,700 1 2,096,000 8 Net inflow, SEKm 8,770 670 1,209 10,600 -17 Savings capital, SEKm 1,094,300 1,079,200 1 1,009,500 8 of which deposits 116,500 117,200 -1 111,500 4 of which Savings account 57,700 55,400 4 33,600 72 of which external deposits 11,700 16,200 -28 41,100 -72 Internally financed lending, SEKm 28,400 27,600 3 24,100 18 of which margin lending 12,100 11,700 3 10,700 13 of which mortgages 16,300 15,800 3 13,400 22 External mortgages, SEKm 21,500 21,600 0 21,500 0 No. of brokerage-generating

securities per trading day, SEKm** 7,020 4,190 68 4,670 50 of which foreign trades, SEKm 1,870 1,210 55 1,230 52

* Figures for the current month are preliminary.

