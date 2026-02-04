Avanza Bank AB: January: Monthly statistics

The number of customers at Avanza increased by 20,100 during January, resulting in 2,262,800 customers at the end of the month. Net inflow in January was SEK 8,770m.
|Jan-26
|Dec-25
|Change
year %
|No. Customers
|2,262,800
|2,242,700
|1
|2,096,000
|8
|Net inflow, SEKm
|8,770
|670
|1,209
|10,600
|-17
|Savings capital, SEKm
|1,094,300
|1,079,200
|1
|1,009,500
|8
|of which deposits
|116,500
|117,200
|-1
|111,500
|4
|of which Savings account
|57,700
|55,400
|4
|33,600
|72
|of which external deposits
|11,700
|16,200
|-28
|41,100
|-72
|Internally financed lending, SEKm
|28,400
|27,600
|3
|24,100
|18
|of which margin lending
|12,100
|11,700
|3
|10,700
|13
|of which mortgages
|16,300
|15,800
|3
|13,400
|22
|External mortgages, SEKm
|21,500
|21,600
|0
|21,500
|0
|No. of brokerage-generating
securities per trading day, SEKm**
|7,020
|4,190
|68
|4,670
|50
|of which foreign trades, SEKm
|1,870
|1,210
|55
|1,230
|52
* Figures for the current month are preliminary.
