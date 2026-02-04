Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.02.2026
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.02.2026 08:30 Uhr
36 Leser
Avanza Bank AB: January: Monthly statistics

The number of customers at Avanza increased by 20,100 during January, resulting in 2,262,800 customers at the end of the month. Net inflow in January was SEK 8,770m.

Jan-26Dec-25Change
year %
No. Customers2,262,8002,242,70012,096,0008
Net inflow, SEKm8,7706701,20910,600-17
Savings capital, SEKm1,094,3001,079,20011,009,5008
of which deposits116,500117,200-1111,5004
of which Savings account57,70055,400433,60072
of which external deposits11,70016,200-2841,100-72
Internally financed lending, SEKm28,40027,600324,10018
of which margin lending12,10011,700310,70013
of which mortgages16,30015,800313,40022
External mortgages, SEKm21,50021,600021,5000
No. of brokerage-generating
securities per trading day, SEKm**		7,0204,190684,67050
of which foreign trades, SEKm1,8701,210551,23052

* Figures for the current month are preliminary.
Gustaf Unger, CEO Avanza
gustaf.unger@avanza.se
Karolina Johansson, Head of Investor Relations
IR@avanza.se

Avanza is a digital platform for savings and investments, founded in 1999. The Parent Company, Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ), is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. Avanza's customer promise is that you as a customer will have more left in your own pockets than with any other bank or pension company. Services include saving in shares, funds, savings accounts, mortgages, and a strong pension offering. Avanza has over 2.2 million customers with more than SEK 1,000 billion in total savings capital. This is equivalent to 8.0 per cent of the Swedish savings market. Avanza is the largest Swedish player in terms of number of transactions and turnover on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, including First North. During the last 16 years Avanza has won SKI's (Swedish Quality Index) award, "Year's Most Satisfied Savings Customers". For more information visit: avanza.se/ir

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
