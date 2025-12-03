Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Investitions-Update: Giant Mining Corp. setzt Segel für die Zukunft!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PG8N | ISIN: SE0012454072 | Ticker-Symbol: 1JJA
München
03.12.25 | 08:03
33,180 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,33031,53011:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.12.2025 08:30 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Avanza Bank AB: November: Monthly statistics

The number of customers at Avanza has during 2025 increased by 160,700, amounting to 8,900 net new customers in November. This resulted in 2,232,400 customers at the end of the month. Net inflow in November was SEK 590m, amounting to SEK 53,400m during 2025.

In Mid-November, the Swedish Savings Barometer was published with statistics for the third quarter 2025. Avanza's share of the savings market increased to 8.0 per cent from 7.9 per cent in the second quarter 2025 and from 7.6 per cent a year earlier. The share of the net inflow was 15.0 per cent. Rolling 12M the share of the net inflow amounted to 14.9 per cent. ***

Avanza's share of premium inflow to the entire Swedish life market (including endowment insurance) for the last twelve months was 11.6 percent, an increase from 9.4 percent a year earlier. Avanza's market share of premiums paid for non-collective agreement occupational pension insurance was 10.6 per cent during October 2024 - September 2025 according to statistics from Insurance Sweden. This was a decrease from 11.0 per cent during the corresponding period in the previous year.****

Nov-25Oct-25Change
month %		Nov-24Change
year %
No. Customers2,232,4002,223,50002,055,0009
Net inflow, SEKm5905,070-887,410-92
Savings capital, SEKm1,070,0001,079,600-1952,00012
of which deposits118,200118,4000109,7008
of which Savings account51,20047,800731,60062
of which external deposits19,80024,600-2042,900-54
Internally financed lending, SEKm27,00026,600223,30016
of which margin lending11,60011,600010,20014
of which mortgages15,40015,000313,00018
External mortgages, SEKm21,50021,500020,6004
No. of brokerage-generating
notes per trading day**		167,700203,700-18164,2002
Turnover in brokerage-generating
securities per trading day, SEKm**		4,9505,870-164,29015
of which foreign trades, SEKm1,4201,830-221,3009

* Figures for the current month are preliminary.
** Excluding commission notes and turnover for mutual funds and non-brokerage generating trades such as Avanza Markets and brokerage class Start.
*** SCB has revised historical data, resulting in adjustments to the comparative figures. **** Defined contribution traditional insurance is excluded from previously reported figures, in accordance with Avanza's strategic priority.

For further information please contact:
Gustaf Unger, CEO Avanza
+46 (0) 72 142 96 53
gustaf.unger@avanza.se

Karolina Johansson, Head of Investor Relations
+46 (0) 8 409 422 08
IR@avanza.se

Avanza is a digital platform for savings and investments, founded in 1999. The Parent Company, Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ), is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. Avanza's customer promise is that you as a customer will have more left in your own pockets than with any other bank or pension company. Services include saving in shares, funds, savings accounts, mortgages, and a strong pension offering. Avanza has over 2.2 million customers with more than SEK 1,000 billion in total savings capital. This is equivalent to 8.0 per cent of the Swedish savings market. Avanza is largest in terms of number of transactions among Swedish banks on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. During the last 16 years Avanza has won SKI's (Swedish Quality Index) award, "Year's Most Satisfied Savings Customers". For more information visit: avanza.se/ir

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.