Avanza Bank AB: November: Monthly statistics

The number of customers at Avanza has during 2025 increased by 160,700, amounting to 8,900 net new customers in November. This resulted in 2,232,400 customers at the end of the month. Net inflow in November was SEK 590m, amounting to SEK 53,400m during 2025.

In Mid-November, the Swedish Savings Barometer was published with statistics for the third quarter 2025. Avanza's share of the savings market increased to 8.0 per cent from 7.9 per cent in the second quarter 2025 and from 7.6 per cent a year earlier. The share of the net inflow was 15.0 per cent. Rolling 12M the share of the net inflow amounted to 14.9 per cent. ***

Avanza's share of premium inflow to the entire Swedish life market (including endowment insurance) for the last twelve months was 11.6 percent, an increase from 9.4 percent a year earlier. Avanza's market share of premiums paid for non-collective agreement occupational pension insurance was 10.6 per cent during October 2024 - September 2025 according to statistics from Insurance Sweden. This was a decrease from 11.0 per cent during the corresponding period in the previous year.****

Nov-25 Oct-25 Change

month % Nov-24 Change

year % No. Customers 2,232,400 2,223,500 0 2,055,000 9 Net inflow, SEKm 590 5,070 -88 7,410 -92 Savings capital, SEKm 1,070,000 1,079,600 -1 952,000 12 of which deposits 118,200 118,400 0 109,700 8 of which Savings account 51,200 47,800 7 31,600 62 of which external deposits 19,800 24,600 -20 42,900 -54 Internally financed lending, SEKm 27,000 26,600 2 23,300 16 of which margin lending 11,600 11,600 0 10,200 14 of which mortgages 15,400 15,000 3 13,000 18 External mortgages, SEKm 21,500 21,500 0 20,600 4 No. of brokerage-generating

notes per trading day** 167,700 203,700 -18 164,200 2 Turnover in brokerage-generating

securities per trading day, SEKm** 4,950 5,870 -16 4,290 15 of which foreign trades, SEKm 1,420 1,830 -22 1,300 9

* Figures for the current month are preliminary.

** Excluding commission notes and turnover for mutual funds and non-brokerage generating trades such as Avanza Markets and brokerage class Start.

*** SCB has revised historical data, resulting in adjustments to the comparative figures. **** Defined contribution traditional insurance is excluded from previously reported figures, in accordance with Avanza's strategic priority.

For further information please contact:

Gustaf Unger, CEO Avanza

+46 (0) 72 142 96 53

gustaf.unger@avanza.se



Karolina Johansson, Head of Investor Relations

+46 (0) 8 409 422 08

IR@avanza.se

Avanza is a digital platform for savings and investments, founded in 1999. The Parent Company, Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ), is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. Avanza's customer promise is that you as a customer will have more left in your own pockets than with any other bank or pension company. Services include saving in shares, funds, savings accounts, mortgages, and a strong pension offering. Avanza has over 2.2 million customers with more than SEK 1,000 billion in total savings capital. This is equivalent to 8.0 per cent of the Swedish savings market. Avanza is largest in terms of number of transactions among Swedish banks on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. During the last 16 years Avanza has won SKI's (Swedish Quality Index) award, "Year's Most Satisfied Savings Customers". For more information visit: avanza.se/ir