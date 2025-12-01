Anzeige

WKN: A2P6KS | ISIN: NO0010884794 | Ticker-Symbol: 4YYA
Frankfurt
01.12.25 | 09:07
0,845 Euro
-6,11 % -0,055
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.12.2025 07:06 Uhr
Kaldvík AS: CFO resigns

Reykjavik, 1 December 2025: The CFO of Kaldvík AS (the "Company" or "Kaldvík"), Róbert Róbertsson, has given notice that he wishes to resign from his position as CFO in the Company, to pursue other opportunities.

Róbert will be available for the company until 28 February 2026. The board of directors will start the process to recruit a new CFO.

The board of directors' thanks Róbert for his dedication and hard work over the years.

For further information, please contact:
Vidar Aspehaug, CEO: +47 913 05 017 (mobile)

About Kaldvik AS
Kaldvik AS is one of the leading salmon farmers in Iceland with a well-developed and fully integrated value-chain controlling all steps from hatchery to harvest. Rooted in the rich natural landscapes of Iceland, Kaldvik AS operates from its headquarters in Iceland. This strategic location not only provides access to pristine aquatic environments but also reinforces the company's commitment to leveraging Iceland's unique resources for sustainable salmon farming.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section
5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


