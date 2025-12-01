Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) (OTCQB: IEGCF) ("Independence" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from a ground Induced Polarization ("IP") and resistivity survey carried out by DIAS Geophysical Ltd., together with follow-up soil geochemistry from the 3Ts Project. Located approximately 185 kilometres southwest of Prince George, British Columbia, the 3Ts Project comprises thirty-one mineral claims covering approximately 35,486 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region. The project lies 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Mine and hosts a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz-carbonate vein district within which at least nineteen known mineralized veins, ranging from 50 to over 1,100 metres in strike length and true widths of up to 32 m have been identified, twelve of which remain untested by drilling.

The newly collected data has outlined two previously untested gold-in-soil anomalies which are spatially coincident with elevated chargeability zones and historical high-grade surface samples, supporting the interpretation of sulphide-bearing quartz carbonate veins east of the Ted-Mint Vein System.

Highlights

825 soil samples were collected in 2025.

Two new north-south trending gold-in-soil anomalies have been identified using Mobile Metal Ion ("MMI") analysis which appear to relate to vein systems previously only recognized through historical surface sampling: East Main / Layman Vein: 1.8 km east of Ted-Mint, extending 840 metres ("m") along strike with soils up to 5.8 parts per billion ("ppb") gold; historical grab samples returned up to 18 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and 178 g/t silver. Dobby Vein: 2.2 km east of Ted-Mint, extending 850 m along strike with soils up to 12.4 ppb Au; historical grab samples returned up to 19.24 g/t gold and 62.5 g/t silver. Additional structures, including the early-stage Cardiff (71.30 g/t gold, 178 g/t silver, 0.1% copper) and Ranger (24.4 g/t gold, 172 g/t silver) veins, have also been highlighted within chargeability anomalies, adding confidence to their subsurface continuity.

Elevated chargeability values within the IP data coincide with soil anomalies, indicating disseminated or vein-hosted sulphide mineralization (likely pyrite, chalcopyrite, and arsenopyrite).

Results

Soil sampling conducted over the IP grid utilized MMI analytical methods and was chosen for their sensitivity to identify buried mineralization. Results define two coherent north-south anomalies which lie along interpreted structural corridors parallel to the main Ted-Mint vein system. The combination of elevated chargeability and gold-in-soil anomalies is highly significant. In previous surveys at 3Ts, chargeability highs have commonly reflected the presence of fine-grained sulphide and sulfosalt minerals occurring along quartz-adularia-carbonate veins or disseminated in altered volcanic host rocks, which are the primary sources of gold and silver mineralization across the project. These responses, together with historical high-grade grab samples, reinforce the concept of additional buried vein systems east of Ted-Mint which were previously inaccessible or masked by surface cover.





Figure 1: IP Chargeability geophysics with soil geochemistry

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8610/276336_58749857f4d1dad4_002full.jpg

"These results mark another important step forward at 3Ts," stated Randy Turner, President and CEO of the Company. "The combination of strong gold-in-soil responses, coincident IP anomalies, and historical surface samples supports our belief that the Ted-Mint vein system extends farther east than previously recognized. With new access opportunities and high-quality data from DIAS, we are in an excellent position to define and test these new targets in early 2026."

Integration of the new IP and geochemical data has expanded the known footprint of the 3Ts mineralizing system and also identified multiple high-priority targets for drilling. Follow-up work through late 2025 and early 2026 will focus on refining these targets through detailed mapping, additional soil sampling, and potential trenching where access allows.

Additional Pending Geophysical Results

Field geophysical work across the entire 3Ts Project and Tay Project areas has now been completed by Precision GeoSurveys, with final results expected in early December 2025. In parallel, a high-resolution drone survey was executed by Pioneer Exploration to expand the grid coverage within the enlarged Ootsa Footprint, and results are similarly anticipated in early December 2025.

Survey Overview

3D-DCIP ground survey completed by DIAS Geophysical Ltd. in August 2025 using the DIAS32 distributed-array system over an area of approximately 2.5 km² east of the Ted-Mint vein system

in August 2025 using the DIAS32 distributed-array system over an area of approximately 2.5 km² east of the Ted-Mint vein system Survey comprised six receiver lines and five current-injection lines, spaced 150 metres apart, with 75-metre receiver spacing and data recorded to depths exceeding 500 metres

The survey employed a rolling distributed-array configuration in Common Voltage Reference (CVR) mode-an advanced method that allows high-density, multi-azimuth data collection from each current injection point. This design yielded over 250,000 pole-dipole measurements, creating a detailed 3D dataset ideal for inversion modelling

mode-an advanced method that allows high-density, multi-azimuth data collection from each current injection point. This design yielded over 250,000 pole-dipole measurements, creating a detailed 3D dataset ideal for inversion modelling Processing and additional field follow-up (prospecting, soil sampling) will guide trenching and drill targeting in 2026

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement, while management continues to evaluate additional gold and silver projects for possible acquisition. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and who is an independent consultant for the Company, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

