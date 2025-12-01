Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 01

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc

(the "Company")

Total Voting Rights and Capital

As at 30 November 2025, the Company's capital consisted of 14,938,275 ordinary shares of 10 pence each. At that date, the Company held 3,318,207 ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights as at 30 November 2025, was 11,620,068.

Shareholders may use this figure of 11,620,068 as the denominator for the purposes of determining whether they are required to notify their interest in, or any change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

01 December 2025

LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc

"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa."

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (the "Company") is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

On 13 November 2020, the Company obtained shareholders' approval to broaden its investment policy and will focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC on the same date.