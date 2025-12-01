

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Enagas SA (ENG.MC) announced the launch of the Public Participation Conceptual Plan (PPCP) for the Hydrogen Backbone Network in Navarre, Spain with the meeting between President of the Government of Navarre Maria Chivite and Enagas CEO Arturo Gonzalo.



The institutional event, which was followed by a working meeting featuring important industrial players and companies in Navarre's hydrogen value chain, outlined the details of the project, which will be vital for the sustainable economic development of the region.



The aim of the PPCP is to share information on the future hydrogen network with all the stakeholders, resolve queries, explain the need for the project, foster the active participation of the communities in the process, mitigate any impacts on the ground, and guarantee the most appropriate social and environmental actions from an early stage.



The Spanish hydrogen backbone network's PPCP will collect the inputs of the autonomous communities and the councils of the towns and cities through which it passes, the 50-plus government authorities, 380 organisations and associations and all the citizens interested in taking part.



The Plan deployment is expected to take 18 months, and, once it has been completed, a final report on the results of the process will be drawn up. The 37 kilometre of pipelines forming part of the Haro-Zaragoza section of the Hydrogen Backbone Network will run through Navarre.



This infrastructure will contribute to the achievement of the 2030 Goal of Navarre's Green Hydrogen Agenda, which envisages 150 MW of electrolysis by the above date and three hydrogen and fuel cell transport lines.



The PPCP, which will run until January 30, 2026, will deploy information points in nine municipalities in the region: Murchante, Bunuel, Ablitas, Cascante, Corella, Cortes, Fontellas, Ribaforada and Tudela. The Plan also provides for the holding of open days in three of these localities.



