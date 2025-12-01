Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - Gold X2 Mining Inc. (TSXV: AUXX) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: DF8) ("Gold X2" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") to acquire all the issued and outstanding common shares of Kesselrun Resources Ltd. ("Kesselrun").

The Arrangement results in Gold X2 acquiring Kesselrun's 100% owned Huronian Gold Project (the "Huronian Gold Project"), which sits on the western border of the Company's Moss Gold Project. The Arrangement adds immense strategic benefit to the development of the Moss Gold Project and adds significant hectares to Gold X2's land package at the center of the Shebandowan Greenstone Gold Belt in Ontario, Canada.

Michael Henrichsen, CEO of Gold X2 commented, "With this acquisition, Gold X2 is strategically positioned to unlock the full potential of the Moss Gold Project providing further exploration and discovery upside along with significant flexibility for mine development infrastructure. We plan to begin exploration on the newly acquired property in 2026, with a view to drill high potential targets along the Moss trend."

Strategic Rational:

Significant exploration potential with continuation of the Moss Trend to the Southwest

Optionality with respect to infrastructure placement for mine development scenarios

Potential to define near surface high grade ounces from the Huronian deposit

Consolidating a central land position in the emerging Shebandowan Greenstone Belt

Following the acquisition of Kesselrun's Huronian Gold Project, Gold X2 adds an additional 293 contiguous unpatented mining claims and four patented cell claims, totaling approximately 5,181 hectares. This brings the Moss Gold Project's contiguous land package to a total of 28,977 hectares. Through the Arrangement, the Company also acquired a 100% interest in the non-core Bluffpoint Gold Project (the "Bluffpoint Project"), 50km northeast of the Rainy River Gold Mine. The Bluffpoint Project is comprised of 449 mining claims covering approximately 9,134 hectares located in Bluffpoint Lake Township, with portions extending into the townships of Lawrence Lake, Napanee Lake and Barker Bay in the Kenora Mining Division of Northwestern Ontario.

The above-noted acquisitions of the Huronian Gold Project and Bluffpoint Project are in addition to the proposed acquisition of nine patents at the southwest end of the Moss Gold Belt (press release dated October 28, 2025). This proposed acquisition requires a final payment in October 2026.

The Huronian Gold Project is situated in the emerging Shebandowan Greenstone Belt located in the AbitibiWawa Subprovince of the Archean Superior Province and covers the southwest strike extension of the geology that hosts the Moss Gold Project.

Figure 1: Illustrates the Company's consolidation and current 28,977 ha footprint of the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8051/276359_da9f64fdf418d9a4_002full.jpg

Qualified Person

Peter Flindell, PGeo, MAusIMM, MAIG, Vice-President, Exploration, of the Company, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Gold X2 Mining

Gold X2 is a growth-oriented gold company focused on delivering long-term shareholder and stakeholder value through the acquisition and advancement of primary gold assets in tier-one jurisdictions. It is led by the ex-global head of structural geology for the world's largest gold company and backed by one of Canada's pre-eminent private equity firms. The Company's current focus is the advanced stage 100% owned Moss Gold Project which is positioned in Ontario, Canada, with direct access from the Trans-Canada Highway, hydroelectric power near site, supportive local communities and skilled workforce. The Company has invested over $75 million of new capital and completed approximately 100,000 meters of drilling on the Moss Gold Project, which, in aggregate, has had over 255,000 meters of drilling. The 2024 updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate ("MRE") has expanded to 1.54 million ounces of Indicated gold resources at 1.23 g/t Au, contained within 38.96 million tonnes and 5.20 million ounces of Inferred gold resources at 1.11 g/t Au, contained within 146.24 million tonnes. The MRE only encompasses 3.6 kilometers of the 35+ kilometer mineralized trend, remains open at depth and along strike and is one of the few remaining major Canadian gold deposits positioned for development in this cycle. Please see NI 43-101 technical report titled: "Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Moss Gold Project, Ontario, Canada," dated March 20, 2024 with an effective date of January 31, 2024 available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.goldx2.com)

