

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NovoCure Ltd. (NVCR), a Swiss medical devices and healthcare company, Monday announced that its chief executive officer, Ashley Cordova has resigned from the company.



Frank Leonard replaces her, effective immediately.



Leonard joined Novocure in 2010 and has held various leadership roles in global sales, marketing, field medical affairs, patient experience, public affairs, market access, and product and portfolio strategy functions.



In pre-market activity, NVCR shares were trading at $12.61, down 1.56% on the Nasdaq.



