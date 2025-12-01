Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - FST Corp. (NASDAQ: KBSX), a leading manufacturer and marketer of steel and graphite golf shafts and a provider of other golf-related services, today announced it will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Monday, December 8, 2025, at 10 a.m. Eastern time.

The Meeting will be held only in a virtual format at www.cesonlineservices.com/kbsx25_vm.

Shareholders wishing to attend the Meeting must pre-register via the link above by 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on December 7, 2025. Upon pre-registering, shareholders will receive a confirmation email with information on how to attend and vote at the Meeting.

At the Meeting, shareholders of record as of October 28, 2025, will be eligible to vote on a proposal to approve the FST Corp. 2025 Equity Incentive Plan, or on any adjournment, postponement, rescheduling, or continuation of this proposal. Shareholders of record may also vote by proxy over the telephone, via the Internet, or by using a proxy card.

To vote over the telephone, eligible shareholders may dial (toll-free) 1-888-693-8683 using a touch-tone phone and follow the recorded instructions. Telephone votes must be received by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on December 7, 2025, in order to be counted.

For Internet voting, eligible shareholders may go to www.cesvote.com to complete an electronic proxy card. Internet votes must also be received by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on December 7, 2025.

To vote using a proxy card, eligible shareholders may complete, sign, and date the card and return it in the envelope provided. All signed proxy cards returned before the Meeting will have their votes counted.

A Proxy Statement providing voting instructions for the Meeting and information on the Company's 2025 Equity Incentive Plan, an Annex to this Statement, and a Proxy Card providing voting instructions may be found on the SEC's website at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2014254/000121390025109311/ea026528301ex99-2_fstcorp.htm.

Shareholders with questions or needing assistance with voting at the Meeting may contact FST's proxy solicitor, MacKenzie Partners, at (toll-free) 1-800-322-2885 or via email at proxy@mackenziepartners.com.

About FST Corp.

Founded in 1989, FST Corp. manufactures and sells golf club shafts, along with other golf-related items, to golf equipment brands, OEMs, distributors, and consumers via the company's KBS Golf Experience retail outlets. FST's equipment, marketed under the KBS brand, is utilized by golfers at all levels, including many professional players participating in the PGA and other major golf associations. The company's product portfolio, retail presence, and golf-related services are part of a vertically integrated business model that has established the KBS brand on a global scale and created significant competitive advantages over peer brands. The company's growth strategies currently position it for expansion into under-tapped golf shaft markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as statements that are not historical facts. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions based on the Company's current expectations about events that may impact its financial condition, results, strategy, and needs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely," and similar expressions.

The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect new events or changes in expectations, except as required by law. While these statements reflect reasonable expectations, actual results may differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's registration statement and SEC filings for additional information on factors that may impact future results.

