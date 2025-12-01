Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - FST Corp. (NASDAQ: KBSX), a leading manufacturer and marketer of steel and graphite golf shafts and a provider of other golf-related services, today announced it will host the First Annual KBS Open Competition on December 4-5, 2025.

The two-round match will be held at the Chiayi Palm Lakes Resort in Chiayi County, Taiwan.

About 60 professional and amateur golfers, each utilizing KBS-branded shafts, are expected to participate. The purse for the Competition is over $70,000, with the winner taking home more than $47,000, the runner-up earning nearly $16,000, and the third-place contestant receiving around $6,400. The winning golfer will also earn the right to participate in a Taiwan PGA tournament next season.

The KBS Open will be streamed live on KBS Taiwan's Official Website, KBS Taiwan's YouTube Channel, and KBS Golf Experience Taipei's Facebook Page.

"We are thrilled and proud to be holding this event," said FST chief executive David Chuang. "Not only will we have the opportunity to welcome a variety of our customers, but we'll also have the chance to meet many of our important business partners including our OEMs and Taiwan-based golf club assemblers, and introduce them to our new product lines.

"Plus, our online and live audience will get to see what KBS equipment can actually achieve on the course - and how well our shafts match and empower golfers of all kinds."

About FST Corp.

Founded in 1989, FST Corp. manufactures and sells golf club shafts, along with other golf-related items, to golf equipment brands, OEMs, distributors, and consumers via the company's KBS Golf Experience retail outlets. FST's equipment, marketed under the KBS brand, is utilized by golfers at all levels, including many professional players participating in the PGA and other major golf associations. The company's product portfolio, retail presence, and golf-related services are part of a vertically integrated business model that has established the KBS brand on a global scale and created significant competitive advantages over peer brands. The company's growth strategies currently position it for expansion into under-tapped golf shaft markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as statements that are not historical facts. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions based on the Company's current expectations about events that may impact its financial condition, results, strategy, and needs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely," and similar expressions.

The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect new events or changes in expectations, except as required by law. While these statements reflect reasonable expectations, actual results may differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's registration statement and SEC filings for additional information on factors that may impact future results.

SOURCE: FST Corp.