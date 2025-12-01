American Resources Corporation and ReElement Technologies Partner with SAGINT Inc. to Implement Blockchain-Based Tokenization for Global Critical Mineral Traceability and Transparency

Strategic Agreement Introduces Blockchain-Powered Traceability, Digital Warehouse Receipts and Compliant Financing Solutions for Critical and Rare Earth Elements

Equity commitment by American Resources aligns with the next generation of compliant digital infrastructure for U.S. critical materials on a global basis

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company") through its minority holding in ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading U.S. innovator in rare earth element (REE) and critical mineral refining, today announced it has entered into a Tokenization Services Agreement with SAGINT Inc. ("SAGINT"), a provider of digital asset infrastructure for supply chain traceability and market price transparency. As part of the partnership, American Resources will also take a strategic equity position in SAGINT to support its continued growth.

The strategic agreement will deploy blockchain-based tokenization to create verifiable digital warehouse receipts and traceable digital assets for refined critical and rare earth minerals produced by ReElement. The solution delivers end-to-end provenance from mine origin through refining, enables secure borderless financing options, and ensures full compliance with evolving U.S. regulatory requirements with complete transparency for commercial and defense customer product deliveries.

Key benefits of the tokenized platform include:

Immutable, real-time supply chain traceability

Digitized warehouse receipts that reduce counterparty and geopolitical risk

Streamlined access to compliant capital markets and new revenue streams

Enhanced transparency for government, defense and infrastructure customers

"This strategic agreement represents a pivotal advancement for ReElement and the entire domestic critical minerals sector," said Mark Jensen, Chief Executive Officer of ReElement Technologies. "By integrating SAGINT's institutional-grade tokenization infrastructure, we are establishing the most secure, transparent and compliant critical mineral supply chain in the industry - an essential foundation for U.S. energy independence and national security. Furthermore, the SAGINT platform enables us to meet the specific requirements of our defense customers who demand verifiable traceability and transparency of products we sell them such as high-purity yttrium, gadolinium, germanium, samarium, and other rare earth and critical minerals."

Jacob Clayton, Chief Executive Officer of SAGINT Inc., added, "ReElement is at the forefront of economic, scalable, and deployable critical mineral refining in the United States, and globally. Our tokenization platform will enable ReElement to transform physical mineral inventories into digital assets that unlock efficient global trade and financing while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and security."

American Resources has made an equity commitment to support SAGINT's growth. The initiative directly supports its mission to build and expand environmentally responsible, socially accountable, and fully traceable domestic supply chains for high-purity raw materials essential to electrification, defense manufacturing, and emerging infrastructure needs.

About SAGINT Inc.

SAGINT Inc. is a digital asset infrastructure developer that enables the technical facilitation of digital ledger technology for economic value chains, specializing in compliant blockchain solutions for commodities and finance. SAGINT delivers secure, scalable platforms for token design, issuance, and management, ensuring adherence to U.S. regulatory standards. For more information visit www.sagint.com.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio company of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn .

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC)

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

