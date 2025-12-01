

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) on Monday announced that its indirect subsidiary, Hilton Domestic Operating Company Inc. intends to offer $1 billion aggregate principal amount of the Issuer's Senior Notes due 2034.



The company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to redeem all $500 million in aggregate principal amount of the Issuer's outstanding 5.750% Senior Notes due 2028 and to pay all fees and expenses related thereto, and the remainder for general corporate purposes.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News