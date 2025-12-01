Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Name of the issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial
Total daily volume (in
Daily weighted average
Market (MIC Code)
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
24-Nov-25
FR0010307819
13 733
128,0467
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
25-Nov-25
FR0010307819
19 786
127,7008
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
26-Nov-25
FR0010307819
15 000
129,0877
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
27-Nov-25
FR0010307819
12 200
130,2964
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
28-Nov-25
FR0010307819
20 500
130,3797
XPAR
|* Rounded to four decimal places
TOTAL
81 219
129,0815
Société anonyme with a share capital of 1,048,982,932
Registered office: 128, avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny 87000 Limoges
421 259 615 RCS Limoges
