

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) announced on Monday that it is kicking off a private sale of senior notes that will mature in 2031 and 2035. These notes are backed by its subsidiary, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC.



The funds raised from this offering will go toward general corporate needs, like possible acquisitions, paying down debt, capital expenditures, working capital, or buying back shares.



SPGI is currently trading at $497.42 down $1.41 or 0.28 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



