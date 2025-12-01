Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Darum setzen kluge Investoren auf die Rohstoffe Lithium, Antimon und Gold
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
02.12.25 | 09:59
1,350 Euro
-1,46 % -0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3401,51010:24
Dow Jones News
01.12.2025 18:57 Uhr
276 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
01-Dec-2025 / 17:22 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

1 December 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  1 December 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         26,424 
 
Highest price paid per share:            125.60p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             123.80p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    124.4632p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,505,872 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,235,704 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,235,704 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      124.4632p                       26,424

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
86              125.20          08:15:31         00363723901TRLO1     XLON 
 
208             125.20          08:15:31         00363723902TRLO1     XLON 
 
341             125.20          08:15:31         00363723903TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             125.60          08:18:02         00363724790TRLO1     XLON 
 
616             124.60          08:18:04         00363724798TRLO1     XLON 
 
271             124.60          08:18:25         00363724915TRLO1     XLON 
 
657             124.80          08:24:22         00363727276TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             125.60          08:50:00         00363735857TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             125.20          08:50:01         00363735863TRLO1     XLON 
 
531             124.80          08:50:03         00363735875TRLO1     XLON 
 
40              124.80          08:50:11         00363735925TRLO1     XLON 
 
605             125.00          08:58:26         00363738521TRLO1     XLON 
 
621             124.20          08:59:18         00363738816TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             124.20          09:01:21         00363739957TRLO1     XLON 
 
661             124.60          09:15:10         00363743979TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             124.60          09:22:07         00363747658TRLO1     XLON 
 
3              124.40          09:29:20         00363751817TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             124.00          09:29:50         00363752042TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             124.20          09:29:50         00363752043TRLO1     XLON 
 
105             123.80          09:30:19         00363752326TRLO1     XLON 
 
620             123.80          09:31:35         00363753030TRLO1     XLON 
 
610             124.00          09:46:31         00363765080TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             124.00          09:46:31         00363765081TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             124.20          09:49:43         00363768212TRLO1     XLON 
 
610             124.00          09:54:39         00363771109TRLO1     XLON 
 
518             124.40          10:40:10         00363774578TRLO1     XLON 
 
140             124.40          10:40:10         00363774579TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              124.40          10:40:10         00363774580TRLO1     XLON 
 
610             124.40          10:40:10         00363774581TRLO1     XLON 
 
623             124.20          10:40:24         00363774589TRLO1     XLON 
 
66              124.20          10:41:26         00363774622TRLO1     XLON 
 
549             124.20          10:41:26         00363774623TRLO1     XLON 
 
244             124.20          10:50:04         00363774937TRLO1     XLON 
 
382             124.20          10:50:04         00363774938TRLO1     XLON 
 
229             124.20          10:58:55         00363775180TRLO1     XLON 
 
373             124.20          10:58:55         00363775181TRLO1     XLON 
 
1287             124.60          11:10:10         00363775517TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             124.20          11:48:03         00363776803TRLO1     XLON 
 
122             123.80          12:02:42         00363777209TRLO1     XLON 
 
587             124.20          12:57:35         00363778975TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             124.20          12:57:35         00363778976TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              124.20          12:57:35         00363778977TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              124.20          12:57:39         00363778978TRLO1     XLON 
 
620             124.40          13:28:07         00363779837TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             124.20          13:33:30         00363779976TRLO1     XLON 
 
438             124.40          14:33:42         00363782031TRLO1     XLON 
 
687             124.40          14:33:42         00363782032TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              124.40          14:33:42         00363782033TRLO1     XLON 
 
43              124.80          14:37:21         00363782199TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             125.00          14:52:02         00363783788TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             124.80          15:04:13         00363784660TRLO1     XLON 
 
327             124.40          15:04:15         00363784664TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             124.60          15:19:57         00363785734TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             124.40          15:22:04         00363785840TRLO1     XLON 
 
604             124.20          15:47:56         00363787212TRLO1     XLON 
 
290             124.20          15:56:03         00363787669TRLO1     XLON 
 
151             124.40          16:11:11         00363788391TRLO1     XLON 
 
585             124.40          16:11:11         00363788392TRLO1     XLON 
 
222             124.40          16:11:11         00363788393TRLO1     XLON 
 
43              124.40          16:11:11         00363788394TRLO1     XLON 
 
66              124.40          16:11:11         00363788395TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 409945 
EQS News ID:  2238478 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2238478&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2025 12:22 ET (17:22 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.