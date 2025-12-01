DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 01-Dec-2025 / 17:22 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 1 December 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 1 December 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 26,424 Highest price paid per share: 125.60p Lowest price paid per share: 123.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 124.4632p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,505,872 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,235,704 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,235,704 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 124.4632p 26,424

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 86 125.20 08:15:31 00363723901TRLO1 XLON 208 125.20 08:15:31 00363723902TRLO1 XLON 341 125.20 08:15:31 00363723903TRLO1 XLON 645 125.60 08:18:02 00363724790TRLO1 XLON 616 124.60 08:18:04 00363724798TRLO1 XLON 271 124.60 08:18:25 00363724915TRLO1 XLON 657 124.80 08:24:22 00363727276TRLO1 XLON 615 125.60 08:50:00 00363735857TRLO1 XLON 617 125.20 08:50:01 00363735863TRLO1 XLON 531 124.80 08:50:03 00363735875TRLO1 XLON 40 124.80 08:50:11 00363735925TRLO1 XLON 605 125.00 08:58:26 00363738521TRLO1 XLON 621 124.20 08:59:18 00363738816TRLO1 XLON 645 124.20 09:01:21 00363739957TRLO1 XLON 661 124.60 09:15:10 00363743979TRLO1 XLON 608 124.60 09:22:07 00363747658TRLO1 XLON 3 124.40 09:29:20 00363751817TRLO1 XLON 608 124.00 09:29:50 00363752042TRLO1 XLON 608 124.20 09:29:50 00363752043TRLO1 XLON 105 123.80 09:30:19 00363752326TRLO1 XLON 620 123.80 09:31:35 00363753030TRLO1 XLON 610 124.00 09:46:31 00363765080TRLO1 XLON 625 124.00 09:46:31 00363765081TRLO1 XLON 626 124.20 09:49:43 00363768212TRLO1 XLON 610 124.00 09:54:39 00363771109TRLO1 XLON 518 124.40 10:40:10 00363774578TRLO1 XLON 140 124.40 10:40:10 00363774579TRLO1 XLON 2 124.40 10:40:10 00363774580TRLO1 XLON 610 124.40 10:40:10 00363774581TRLO1 XLON 623 124.20 10:40:24 00363774589TRLO1 XLON 66 124.20 10:41:26 00363774622TRLO1 XLON 549 124.20 10:41:26 00363774623TRLO1 XLON 244 124.20 10:50:04 00363774937TRLO1 XLON 382 124.20 10:50:04 00363774938TRLO1 XLON 229 124.20 10:58:55 00363775180TRLO1 XLON 373 124.20 10:58:55 00363775181TRLO1 XLON 1287 124.60 11:10:10 00363775517TRLO1 XLON 629 124.20 11:48:03 00363776803TRLO1 XLON 122 123.80 12:02:42 00363777209TRLO1 XLON 587 124.20 12:57:35 00363778975TRLO1 XLON 609 124.20 12:57:35 00363778976TRLO1 XLON 2 124.20 12:57:35 00363778977TRLO1 XLON 1 124.20 12:57:39 00363778978TRLO1 XLON 620 124.40 13:28:07 00363779837TRLO1 XLON 659 124.20 13:33:30 00363779976TRLO1 XLON 438 124.40 14:33:42 00363782031TRLO1 XLON 687 124.40 14:33:42 00363782032TRLO1 XLON 2 124.40 14:33:42 00363782033TRLO1 XLON 43 124.80 14:37:21 00363782199TRLO1 XLON 633 125.00 14:52:02 00363783788TRLO1 XLON 632 124.80 15:04:13 00363784660TRLO1 XLON 327 124.40 15:04:15 00363784664TRLO1 XLON 618 124.60 15:19:57 00363785734TRLO1 XLON 649 124.40 15:22:04 00363785840TRLO1 XLON 604 124.20 15:47:56 00363787212TRLO1 XLON 290 124.20 15:56:03 00363787669TRLO1 XLON 151 124.40 16:11:11 00363788391TRLO1 XLON 585 124.40 16:11:11 00363788392TRLO1 XLON 222 124.40 16:11:11 00363788393TRLO1 XLON 43 124.40 16:11:11 00363788394TRLO1 XLON 66 124.40 16:11:11 00363788395TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Sequence No.: 409945 EQS News ID: 2238478 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

