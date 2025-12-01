SMX Public Limited: SMX's $111.5 Million Equity Purchase Deal Can Create a Decade of Acceleration

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / There is a difference between growth and acceleration. Growth expands what already exists. Acceleration changes the trajectory. SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) has experienced both. But the $111.5 million equity purchase agreement announced on Monday is the moment acceleration becomes the defining force behind the company's next decade. It's more than funding. It's architecture. It's the structure that supports a world shifting toward verification as a core operating requirement.

In 2025, global systems finally acknowledged what SMX understood years ago. Materials needed identity. Supply chains needed truth. Circularity needed evidence. Commodity markets needed authentication. Compliance needed verification that couldn't be questioned. Every region came to the same conclusion for different reasons, but all of them converged on the idea that the future of commerce will run on proof.

The equity purchase agreement sits at the center of this global shift. It provides a $11.5 million promissory note and access to up to $100 million in capital that SMX can deploy with precision. The company determines when capital enters the system. The company determines how it's used. The company maintains full command over its expansion across continents and industries. That level of control creates the foundation for long-term acceleration.

Scaling With a Power Engine in Overdrive

Acceleration matters because SMX isn't building a product or a service. It's building infrastructure. Gold identity frameworks that reshape global integrity. Plastics passports that redefine national circularity. Textile and fiber authentication capable of meeting strict regulatory demands. Mineral verification designed to support geopolitical security. Industrial and agricultural systems that require molecular identity for compliance. None of these sectors share a timeline, yet all are advancing in parallel.

The equity purchase agreement allows SMX to match that parallel momentum with capital strength. It lets the company expand multiple verification systems at once. It ensures that SMX doesn't have to choose which region or industry moves first. It removes the constraints that often separate early adopters from full adopters. It keeps the Proof Economy moving in a unified direction rather than competing for priority.

The agreement also supports the long-term financial resilience needed for global infrastructure through the option to allocate part of net proceeds toward digital reserve assets. This is an important strategic layer. It aligns SMX's treasury with the broader evolution of decentralized supply chains and supports the durability of the systems the Company builds. And it can also create a rock-solid valuation floor.

Positioned to Accelerate Worldwide Mission

But the most powerful element of the equity purchase agreement is its positioning of SMX to define the next decade. Verification is no longer a subset of supply chain management. It's becoming the structural requirement behind global trade, sustainability, compliance, and industrial transformation. Identity at the molecular level isn't an enhancement. It's the new minimum standard. And SMX is the Company positioned to deliver it at scale.

Acceleration happens when global adoption meets capital readiness. The $111.5 million equity purchase agreement ensures that SMX is ready for exactly that moment. It enables SMX to build permanent, interoperable, and expandable verification systems. It supports national programs that may operate for decades. It strengthens industrial partnerships that rely on long-term infrastructure. Most importantly, it positions SMX not as a participant in the shift to the Proof Economy but as one of its architects.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: the ability of SMX to satisfy the conditions under the Equity Purchase Agreement, the Promissory Note and related agreements; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact: info@securitymattersltd.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smxs-111.5-million-equity-purchase-deal-can-create-a-decade-of-a-1113362