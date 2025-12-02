

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (MIELY, MIELF, 6503.T) announced that it will launch new standard-isolation (6.0kVrms) and high-isolation (10.2kVrms) modules in its 4.5kV/1,200A XB Series of high-voltage insulated-gate bipolar transistors (HVIGBTs) on December 9. These advanced power semiconductor modules are designed to deliver high moisture resistance, enabling more efficient and reliable inverters for large industrial equipment such as railcars operating in diverse environments, including outdoors.



The company will showcase the new modules at the 40th Nepcon Japan R&D and Manufacturing Show in Tokyo from January 21 to 23, 2026, and at additional exhibitions across North America, Europe, China, India, and other regions.



The modules incorporate Mitsubishi Electric's proprietary relaxed field of cathode (RFC) diode and carrier-stored trench-gate bipolar transistor (CSTBT) structure. Innovations in electric field relaxation and surface charge control have allowed the company to reduce the chip's termination region size by approximately 30% while achieving about 20 times greater moisture resistance compared to existing products.



In addition, the modules deliver improved performance, reducing total switching loss by around 5% compared to previous models. They also offer enhanced durability, with reverse-recovery safe-operating area (RRSOA) tolerance approximately 2.5 times greater than earlier versions.



These new HVIGBT modules are expected to contribute to carbon neutrality and support sustainable industrial operations.



