CARBIOS and Wankai New Materials sign the definitive agreement establishing a strategic partnership to the large-scale deployment of CARBIOS's PET biorecycling technology in Asia

Clermont-Ferrand (France), 2 December 2025 (8:45 AM CET). In line with the commitment signed on November 6, 20251, CARBIOS (Euronext?Growth?Paris: ALCRB) and Wankai New Materials (« Wankai »), a listed subsidiary2 of Zhink Group, the 3rd largest PET producer in China and 4th worldwide, announce the signing of the definitive agreement establishing a strategic partnership for the large-scale deployment of CARBIOS's PET biorecycling technology in Asia, with the first step being the construction of a PET biorecycling plant in China.

The two companies have signed on 2 December 2025 the shareholders' agreement for their joint venture, dedicated to the construction and operation of a first PET biorecycling plant in China, with a processing capacity of 50,000 tons of PET waste.





Wankai will be the majority shareholder of this company with a 70% stake, while CARBIOS will hold the remaining 30%. The financing of the plant's construction, estimated at €115 million, will be covered 30% by equity and 70% by debt, with all debt guaranteed by Wankai.





The plant will be located in Haining (Zhejiang province) on site provided by Wankai, which is already equipped with infrastructure (equipment, waste treatment, etc.), thus reducing the investment cost. Construction is expected to begin during the first quarter of 2026, with commissioning targeted by the first quarter of 2027.





CARBIOS and Wankai have also approved on 2 December 2025 the license agreement, which will be granted by CARBIOS to the joint venture upon its incorporation.





CARBIOS and Wankai have committed to a long-term partnership with the ambition to build and operate several PET biorecycling plants in Asia. CARBIOS agrees to exclusively license its PET depolymerization technology in Asia to Wankai for a period of three years, subject to signing licenses with the latter for at least 100?kt per year of additional capacity. This term will be extended in five-year increments if additional licenses for at least 200?kt per year of extra capacity are signed.





To strengthen the strategic partnership between the two companies, Wankai has committed to subscribe, before 2 June 2026, to a dedicated capital increase of €5 million in the share capital of CARBIOS S.A.3, paid on the basis of an issue price per share of €8.0947, corresponding to the volume-weighted average of the last five trading days preceding the 1st of December 2025, reduced by a 10% discount.





Vincent Kamel, CEO of CARBIOS: - The signing of this agreement marks the achievement of a major strategic partnership with Zhink Group. We are taking a decisive step forward to accelerate the international deployment of our technology, a key innovation in the fight against plastic pollution. This is a major milestone in bringing our licensing model to life: together, we will help build a more sustainable future. »

About CARBIOS:

CARBIOS is a biotechnology company that develops and industrializes biological solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastics and textiles. Inspired by nature, CARBIOS designs enzyme-based biological processes to break down plastics, with the mission of preventing plastic and textile pollution and accelerating the transition to a circular economy. Its two innovative technologies-dedicated to PET biorecycling and PLA biodegradation-are currently scaling up to industrial and commercial levels. Its industrial demonstration plant for biorecycling has been operational since 2021, and construction of its biorecycling plant is expected to resume before the end of 2025, subject to securing the necessary additional funding. CARBIOS is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, food, and apparel industries, aiming to improve the recyclability and circularity of their products. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo, and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe are members of a packaging consortium founded by CARBIOS and L'Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp., and Salomon collaborate with CARBIOS in a textile consortium. CARBIOS is part of the global community of B Corp certified companies that are transforming their business models to serve the common good.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical data, and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by CARBIOS. CARBIOS operates in a competitive and rapidly evolving environment. It is therefore not in a position to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of a risk or combination of risks could lead to results that differ significantly from those mentioned in any forward-looking statement. CARBIOS draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are in no way a guarantee of its future performance and that its actual financial position, results, cash flows, its partnerships and corporate agreements, and the development of the sector in which CARBIOS operates may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. In addition, even if CARBIOS' financial position, results, cash flows, its partnerships and corporate agreements, and developments in the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this document, such results or developments may not be a reliable indication of CARBIOS' future results or developments. Readers are also advised to carefully consider the risk factors described in the Universal registration document filed with the French Market Authority ("AMF"), as well as in the half-year financial report available free of charge on the Company's website. Should all or any part of these risk factors occur or others, in no case whatsoever will CARBIOS be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages. This information is given only as of the date of this press release. CARBIOS makes no commitment to publish updates to this information or on the assumptions on which it is based, except in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation applicable to it.

1 https://www.carbios.com/newsroom/en/carbios-and-wankai-new-materials-a-subsidiary-of-zhink-group-are-committed-to-the-large-scale-deployment-of-carbios-pet-biorecycling-technology-in-asia/

2 Wankai New Materials is a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code:301216)

3 As a result of this investment, Wankai may appoint a representative to CARBIOS' Board of Directors. The completion of this investment will be subject to administrative and regulatory approvals in China.