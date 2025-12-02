

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) announced the acquisition of First Actuarial. First Actuarial provides pension administration, employee benefits, consultancy and investment services to employers and pension plan trustees throughout the UK. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The First Actuarial team, led by David Joy, will remain in their current locations.



'First Actuarial is a highly regarded firm that expands our pension service capabilities in the UK and complements our employee benefits consulting operations,' said Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO.



