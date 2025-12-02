

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC.PA, LVMHF.PK, MOH.DE), a French conglomerate that specializes in luxury goods, announced on Tuesday that its Chairman Bernard Arnault and Chief Executive Officer Sidney Toledano will step down.



The Group has appointed Pietro Beccari as Chairman and CEO of the LVMH Fashion Group. He will combine these new responsibilities with those of Chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton.



Damien Bertrand, current Deputy CEO of Louis Vuitton, will become a member of the LVMH Executive Committee.



These new appointments are effective from January 1, 2026.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News