AXA XL Goes Live with PPL for Expanded London Market Connectivity Using ACORD Solutions Group's ADEPT Gateway

AXA XL's leading digital transformation programme completes a key milestone by integrating firm order functionality with the London market's largest placing platform

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL today announced the successful opening of a new data exchange gateway between AXA XL and the London Market's most widely used electronic placing platform, Placing Platform Limited (PPL), via ACORD Solutions Group's cutting-edge ADEPT Placing data exchange gateway.

The connection enables AXA XL to receive structured data, final Market Reform Contracts (MRCs) and supporting documents directly from PPL's Placing Platform at various milestones during the placing stage.

This will lead to a substantial reduction in rekeying, reducing the potential for errors. As a result, post-bind activities - can present complete and accurate data eliminating unnecessary frictional queries.

"AXA XL is leading in digital transformation by harnessing ADEPT Placing to access the London Market through real-time, structured data flows," said Chris Newman, CEO of ASG. "This strategic approach cuts down on inefficient processes and ensures consistent data formatting aligned with ACORD Standards across the placement lifecycle."

Christopher Read, Chief Operating Officer, UK & Lloyd's at AXA XL commented: "We're always looking at ways to enhance and improve the ways brokers can interact and trade with us. This integration represents a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey and another step towards the majority of our portfolio being able to operate on a fully digital basis.

"The journey doesn't end here, we continue to engage with clients, brokers and partners understanding where we can innovate, invest and improve the way we do business. These improvements are crucial factors to helping us deliver better outcomes for our clients."

Tanya Duckworth, Chief Product Officer at PPL said: "This has been a hugely collaborative process, and we are delighted to have delivered strategic capability that enables AXA XL to continue to lead the charge in digital transformation. Our API suite allows for Carriers to access PPL from within their own systems to drive efficiency, enable process consistency and ultimately respond quicker. Our Broker API suite is equally advanced, and we look forward to partnering with brokers and carriers to deliver on the promise of straight through processing."

ADEPT Placing is an innovative feature within ADEPT (ACORD Data Exchange Platform & Translator) that empowers (re)insurers to efficiently exchange data with all major placing platforms through a single, easily accessible interface. This reduces the need for multiple complex integrations and time-intensive data mapping, while supporting alignment with ACORD Global Reinsurance & Large Commercial (GRLC) Standards for superior data quality and interoperability.

About ACORD Solutions Group

ACORD Solutions Group delivers end-to-end, enterprise-class solutions to optimize the cost, speed, and accuracy of consistent data exchange. We are uniquely positioned to provide insurance solutions which increase the value of data and connect all stakeholders, regardless of size, geography, or legacy constraints. ACORD Solutions Group facilitates integration while bridging the gap between legacy capabilities and strategic modernization. ACORD Solutions Group is an extension of ACORD, the standards-setting body for the global insurance industry. Learn more at www.acordsolutions.com.

About AXA XL

AXA XL provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com.

About Placing Platform Limited (PPL)

PPL is a technology company owned by the London & International Insurance Brokers' Association (LIIBA), the Lloyd's Market Association (LMA), the International Underwriting Association of London (IUA) and Lloyd's of London. PPL was created in 2016 to create a single market solution for electronic placing that would allow brokers and insurers to quote, negotiate and bind business electronically. PPL covers almost all classes of risks placed in the London market and is used by around 200 carriers and 200 broker firms.

For more information, please visit: https://placingplatformlimited.com

