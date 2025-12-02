

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of its investor address at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference later on Tuesday, Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance for earnings in the range of $7.39 to $7.49 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $7.46 to $7.56 per share.



Excluding an adverse currency impact of $0.10 per share, adjusted earnings, excluding currency, is expected in the range of $7.36 to $7.46 per share.



On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $7.56 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



