Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - Nuclear Vision Limited (CSE: NUKV) ("Nuclear Vision" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, following a competitive procurement process, the Company has selected Endeavour Scientific (Pty) Ltd ("the Contractor") to conduct a high-resolution drone-borne geophysical survey-including radiometrics and UAV VLF-EM resistivity-across three of its 100%-owned UA92 Prospecting Licenses in Botswana. The work also includes full data processing, modelling, and reporting.

This contract marks a major milestone in the Company's late-2025 to early-2026 exploration campaign and follows Nuclear Vision's previously announced initiation of the tender process.

Survey Program Overview

The survey is scheduled to commence in December 2025 and will cover approximately 6,630 line-kilometres across three licenses within Botswana's highly prospective Karoo uranium basin. This will form the first phase of Nuclear Vision's 2025-2026 exploration program, aimed at refining target areas and advancing the delineation of roll-front sandstone uranium systems at the UA92 Project. Mobilization and flight operations are expected to commence in December 2025 with delivery of preliminary survey results in March 2026.

Approved Technical Deliverables

The Company confirms that all deliverables have been reviewed and approved by Chief Operating Officer Andrey Shutov and the technical team. Key components include:

Radiometric Survey (MS-1000): Calibrated K/eU/eTh and Total Count grids; U/Th and U/K ratio imagery; GeoTIFF products (25-100 m resolution); anomaly and flight-line shapefiles; full spectral raw data; and all calibration, QA/QC, and interpretive mapping packages.

UAV VLF-EM Survey: Multi-frequency raw data; apparent resistivity and conductivity profiles; depth-slice GeoTIFFs; 2D inversion sections; and interpreted 3D resistivity voxel models.

GIS & Technical Reporting

A complete GIS package (ESRI/QGIS/GeoPackage), layered PDF map sets, and a comprehensive Technical Report detailing methodology, QC metrics, processing workflows, interpretations, target definition, and recommended follow-up work.

Magnetics - Value-Added Processing RTP, 1VD/2VD, HDR/TDR, analytic signal, and upward/downward continuation datasets to support structural and stratigraphic interpretation across the UA92 basin.

Nuclear Vision COO, Andrey Shutov, comments, "This award represents a key milestone in executing our exploration strategy. The Contractor's technical capabilities align strongly with our objectives at UA92. With operations scheduled from December 2025 through March 2026, we are well positioned to advance target generation and improve our understanding of uranium-bearing structures within the Karoo Basin."

Project Location & Geological Setting

The UA92 Project is located approximately 350 km north of Gaborone and 75 km west of Francistown, within a mining-friendly jurisdiction supported by established power, road, and transport infrastructure.

UA92 is situated within the Karoo sandstone sequence, adjacent to Lotus Resources' 116-million-pound Letlhakane Uranium Deposit, one of Southern Africa's largest known sandstone-hosted uranium systems.

Target generation has been informed by the reinterpretation of historical Anglo-American coal-bed methane (CBM) drilling, which outlined hydrocarbon-bearing Ecca Group units beneath the Karoo sandstones. Hydrocarbon migration from these Ecca units provides a strong reducing environment, creating the optimal redox interface for roll-front uranium deposition-the central geological model guiding Nuclear Vision's exploration strategy at UA92.

Qualified Person

Lorne Warner, P.Geo and a director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Warner has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Nuclear Vision Limited

Nuclear Vision Limited is a publicly listed uranium exploration and development company focused on discovering and advancing high-quality assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company holds the UA92 uranium project in Botswana, encompassing over 2,400 km² within the proven Karoo Basin, and is led by a world-class team of uranium explorers, technologists, and financiers.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information") based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. For the purposes of this release, forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the implementation of the objectives, goals and future plans of the Company including the proposed advancement of the UA92 uranium project as currently contemplated; the intended exploration program and proposed sequencing and timing of work; and the proposed deployment of advanced exploration techniques designed to improve efficiency in resource delineation and project development. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, require the Company to make certain assumptions and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; the preliminary nature of drilling and metallurgical test results; the ability of exploration results to predict mineralization; the ability of the Company to implement its drilling, geoscience and metallurgical work on its properties and work plans generally and on the timing anticipated; the risk that the Company will not be able to utilize advance exploration techniques; the risk that the Company will not be able to execute acquisitions to expand its uranium portfolio; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Company's filings on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

