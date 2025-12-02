

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JTKWY, TKAYF, TKWY.AS), a on-demand food and grocery delivery company, on Tuesday announced that Chief Executive Officer Jitse Groen will step down and appointed Roberto Gandolfo as CEO with effect from January 1, 2026.



Roberto Gandolfo is currently Chair of the JET Supervisory Board and Head of Prosus Europe and his appointment will be subject to approval by the Dutch Central Bank.



Roberto Gandolfo brings more than 10 years of experience in technology and platform business. Gandolfo previously served at Prosus and has a decade of experience in iFood as CEO.



Fabricio Bloisi will replace Roberto Gandolfo as Chair of the JET Supervisory Board.



On Monday, Just Eat Takeaway.com closed trading 6.84% lesser at $4.2200 on the OTC.



